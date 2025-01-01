Summary: This week's show starts with Louis Jordan doing a song most rock 'n roll fans know well, though maybe not by him, and ends with Buddy Holly doing the same song. In between we have our usual mix of great blues, country, gospel, soul and pop from well-known and obscure performers ranging from Doris Day to Screamin' Jay. You'll also hear a great new artist, Sinead X Sanders, a young gal (not your gal) with an old musical soul breathing new life into traditional country.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. This version is also available directly or by any means you prefer. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.