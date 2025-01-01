The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Action/Event
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Dec. 7, 2025, midnight
This week's show starts with Louis Jordan doing a song most rock 'n roll fans know well, though maybe not by him, and ends with Buddy Holly doing the same song. In between we have our usual mix of great blues, country, gospel, soul and pop from well-known and obscure performers ranging from Doris Day to Screamin' Jay. You'll also hear a great new artist, Sinead X Sanders, a young gal (not your gal) with an old musical soul breathing new life into traditional country.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. This version is also available directly or by any means you prefer. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year
Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - Keep A-Knockin' (But You Can't Come In) - 1938
Bill Mack - Play My Boogie - 1952
Screamin' Jay Hawkins - Ten Thousand Dollar Lincoln Continental - 1955
The Harmonizing Four - That Old Time Religion - 1964
Irma Thomas - Another Woman's Man - 1964
Willie "Little Brother" Lane - Prowlin' Ground Hog - 1949
Ronnie Knittel & The Holston Valley Ramblers - Holston Valley Breakdown - 1950
Jean Shepard - He's My Baby - 1958
Sinead X Sanders - Not Your Gal - 2025
Big Maybelle - Don't Leave Poor Me - 1954
The Dixie Hummingbirds - We Shall Walk Through The Valley - 1949
Doris Day - I'm In The Mood For Love - 1952
The Four Toppers - Jivin' - 1941
Peck Touchton - Walkin' on Top of the World - 1951
Little Walter - Temperature - 1957
Bobby "Blue" Bland - I Woke Up Screaming - 1955
Barbara & The Browns - Big Party - 1964
Jimmy Clanton With His Rockets - I Trusted You - 1957
The Impalas - Sorry (I Ran All The Way Home) - 1959
Buddy Holly - Keep A Knockin' - 1958
Earl Bostic - Temptation - 1957

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 7, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 