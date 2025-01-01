This week's show starts with Louis Jordan doing a song most rock 'n roll fans know well, though maybe not by him, and ends with Buddy Holly doing the same song. In between we have our usual mix of great blues, country, gospel, soul and pop from well-known and obscure performers ranging from Doris Day to Screamin' Jay. You'll also hear a great new artist, Sinead X Sanders, a young gal (not your gal) with an old musical soul breathing new life into traditional country. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. This version is also available directly or by any means you prefer. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - Keep A-Knockin' (But You Can't Come In) - 1938 Bill Mack - Play My Boogie - 1952 Screamin' Jay Hawkins - Ten Thousand Dollar Lincoln Continental - 1955 The Harmonizing Four - That Old Time Religion - 1964 Irma Thomas - Another Woman's Man - 1964 Willie "Little Brother" Lane - Prowlin' Ground Hog - 1949 Ronnie Knittel & The Holston Valley Ramblers - Holston Valley Breakdown - 1950 Jean Shepard - He's My Baby - 1958 Sinead X Sanders - Not Your Gal - 2025 Big Maybelle - Don't Leave Poor Me - 1954 The Dixie Hummingbirds - We Shall Walk Through The Valley - 1949 Doris Day - I'm In The Mood For Love - 1952 The Four Toppers - Jivin' - 1941 Peck Touchton - Walkin' on Top of the World - 1951 Little Walter - Temperature - 1957 Bobby "Blue" Bland - I Woke Up Screaming - 1955 Barbara & The Browns - Big Party - 1964 Jimmy Clanton With His Rockets - I Trusted You - 1957 The Impalas - Sorry (I Ran All The Way Home) - 1959 Buddy Holly - Keep A Knockin' - 1958 Earl Bostic - Temptation - 1957