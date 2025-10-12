In the first half of the show, we discuss the Texas gerrymandering efforts and how the Supreme Court’s intervention has cleared the way to further disenfranchise minority voters in the state. We also discuss the implications for other states because of this outcome. We also examine the nature of capitalism and contrast it with the nature of socialism when we ask why individuals don’t pay for firefighting services. In the second half of the program, we examine several of the problems that have arisen (or otherwise been exacerbated) within the carceral system under the current administration.
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.