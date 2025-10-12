Summary: In the first half of the show, we discuss the Texas gerrymandering efforts and how the Supreme Court’s intervention has cleared the way to further disenfranchise minority voters in the state. We also discuss the implications for other states because of this outcome. We also examine the nature of capitalism and contrast it with the nature of socialism when we ask why individuals don’t pay for firefighting services.

In the second half of the program, we examine several of the problems that have arisen (or otherwise been exacerbated) within the carceral system under the current administration.

