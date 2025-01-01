The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair
Dec. 14, 2025, midnight
Beat the winter blahs with an hour of foot-tappin', happy music on Backbeat. This week we've got Cab Calloway, John Lee Hooker and Django Reinhardt just for starters. You'll hear great new music from Alex Cuba, as well as Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley, bluesman Lester Williams giving us a new take on Old McDonald's farm, and little-heard Chicago saxman Tom Archia backing a soon-to-be-famous comedian as well as catchy pop from the Dixie Cups and a whole lot more.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year
Cordella De Milo - Ain't Gonna Hush - 1955
Cab Calloway - Eadie Was A Lady - 1932
John Lee Hooker - Lonely Boy Boogie - 1952
Alex Cuba - Palabras Vacias - 2025
The Bibletone Jubilees (Skylight Singers) - Don't You Want To Join That Number - 1950
Django Reinhardt - The Lambeth Walk - 1938
Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Chinatown, My Chinatown - 1935
Benny Nawahi - Hawaiian Capers - 1929
Lonzo & Oscar - Give Me An RC Cola and a Moon Pie - 1951
Lester Williams - Old McDonald's Daughter - 1956
Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley - Jump And Shout - 2010
Gene Allison - You Can Make It If You Try - 1958
The Swan Silvertone Singers - End Of My Journey - 1957
Roy Hall - Three Alley Cats - 1956
Jim Reeves - Four Walls - 1957
Tom Archia And His All Stars - Ice Man Blues - 1948
The Dixie Cups - You Should Have Seen The Way He Looked At Me - 1964
Johnny Otis & His Orchestra - Crazy Country Hop - 1958
Luis Russell Orchestra - After Hour Creep - 1946

00:58:00 1 Dec. 14, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
