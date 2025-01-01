Beat the winter blahs with an hour of foot-tappin', happy music on Backbeat. This week we've got Cab Calloway, John Lee Hooker and Django Reinhardt just for starters. You'll hear great new music from Alex Cuba, as well as Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley, bluesman Lester Williams giving us a new take on Old McDonald's farm, and little-heard Chicago saxman Tom Archia backing a soon-to-be-famous comedian as well as catchy pop from the Dixie Cups and a whole lot more. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year Cordella De Milo - Ain't Gonna Hush - 1955 Cab Calloway - Eadie Was A Lady - 1932 John Lee Hooker - Lonely Boy Boogie - 1952 Alex Cuba - Palabras Vacias - 2025 The Bibletone Jubilees (Skylight Singers) - Don't You Want To Join That Number - 1950 Django Reinhardt - The Lambeth Walk - 1938 Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Chinatown, My Chinatown - 1935 Benny Nawahi - Hawaiian Capers - 1929 Lonzo & Oscar - Give Me An RC Cola and a Moon Pie - 1951 Lester Williams - Old McDonald's Daughter - 1956 Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley - Jump And Shout - 2010 Gene Allison - You Can Make It If You Try - 1958 The Swan Silvertone Singers - End Of My Journey - 1957 Roy Hall - Three Alley Cats - 1956 Jim Reeves - Four Walls - 1957 Tom Archia And His All Stars - Ice Man Blues - 1948 The Dixie Cups - You Should Have Seen The Way He Looked At Me - 1964 Johnny Otis & His Orchestra - Crazy Country Hop - 1958 Luis Russell Orchestra - After Hour Creep - 1946