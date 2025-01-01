Summary: Beat the winter blahs with an hour of foot-tappin', happy music on Backbeat. This week we've got Cab Calloway, John Lee Hooker and Django Reinhardt just for starters. You'll hear great new music from Alex Cuba, as well as Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley, bluesman Lester Williams giving us a new take on Old McDonald's farm, and little-heard Chicago saxman Tom Archia backing a soon-to-be-famous comedian as well as catchy pop from the Dixie Cups and a whole lot more.

