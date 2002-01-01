The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Dec. 21, 2025, midnight
This week on Backbeat's Holiday show you'll hear 1920s blues from Bertha "Chippie" Hill, irreverent music from Huey P Smith, gospel from Clara Ward plus holiday themed songs from Leon Redbone, Madison Violet, Ron Sexsmith, Joe Turner and a Hanukah song in Spanish.
Artist - Title - Year
Chris Isaak - Hey, Santa! - 2004
Huey "Piano" Smith & The Clowns - All I Want For Christmas - 1962
Bertha "Chippie" Hill - Christmas Man Blues - 1928
Clara Ward (Singers) - Prince of Peace - 1952
Patty Loveless - Christmas Time's A Comin' - 2002
Johnnie Allan - It's Christmastime In Louisiana - 1992
Tish Hinojosa - Hanukia - 2003
Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys - Santa's On His Way - 1949
Big Joe Turner & Pete Johnson - Christmas Date Boogie - 1948
Mari Jones With The Johnny Moore Orchestra - Merry Christmas, Baby - 1953
The Alphabetical Four - Go Where I Send Thee - 1940
Gene Amons And Tom Archia - Boppin With Santa (Instrumental) - 1950
Leon Redbone - I'll Be Home For Christmas - 1989
John Prine - Christmas In Prison - 1973
Madison Violet - The Christmas Song - 2016
Jimmy Liggins & His Drops Of Joy - I Want My Baby For Christmas - 1950
Ron Sexsmith - Maybe This Christmas - 2004
Mahalia Jackson - Go Tell It On The Mountain - 1950
Arthur Smith & His Crackerjacks - Guitar Jingle Bells - 1956
Sackville All Stars - We Three Kings - 1986

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 21, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 