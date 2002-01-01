Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Chris Isaak - Hey, Santa! - 2004

Huey "Piano" Smith & The Clowns - All I Want For Christmas - 1962

Bertha "Chippie" Hill - Christmas Man Blues - 1928

Clara Ward (Singers) - Prince of Peace - 1952

Patty Loveless - Christmas Time's A Comin' - 2002

Johnnie Allan - It's Christmastime In Louisiana - 1992

Tish Hinojosa - Hanukia - 2003

Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys - Santa's On His Way - 1949

Big Joe Turner & Pete Johnson - Christmas Date Boogie - 1948

Mari Jones With The Johnny Moore Orchestra - Merry Christmas, Baby - 1953

The Alphabetical Four - Go Where I Send Thee - 1940

Gene Amons And Tom Archia - Boppin With Santa (Instrumental) - 1950

Leon Redbone - I'll Be Home For Christmas - 1989

John Prine - Christmas In Prison - 1973

Madison Violet - The Christmas Song - 2016

Jimmy Liggins & His Drops Of Joy - I Want My Baby For Christmas - 1950

Ron Sexsmith - Maybe This Christmas - 2004

Mahalia Jackson - Go Tell It On The Mountain - 1950

Arthur Smith & His Crackerjacks - Guitar Jingle Bells - 1956

Sackville All Stars - We Three Kings - 1986