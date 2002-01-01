This week on Backbeat's Holiday show you'll hear 1920s blues from Bertha "Chippie" Hill, irreverent music from Huey P Smith, gospel from Clara Ward plus holiday themed songs from Leon Redbone, Madison Violet, Ron Sexsmith, Joe Turner and a Hanukah song in Spanish.
Artist - Title - Year Chris Isaak - Hey, Santa! - 2004 Huey "Piano" Smith & The Clowns - All I Want For Christmas - 1962 Bertha "Chippie" Hill - Christmas Man Blues - 1928 Clara Ward (Singers) - Prince of Peace - 1952 Patty Loveless - Christmas Time's A Comin' - 2002 Johnnie Allan - It's Christmastime In Louisiana - 1992 Tish Hinojosa - Hanukia - 2003 Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys - Santa's On His Way - 1949 Big Joe Turner & Pete Johnson - Christmas Date Boogie - 1948 Mari Jones With The Johnny Moore Orchestra - Merry Christmas, Baby - 1953 The Alphabetical Four - Go Where I Send Thee - 1940 Gene Amons And Tom Archia - Boppin With Santa (Instrumental) - 1950 Leon Redbone - I'll Be Home For Christmas - 1989 John Prine - Christmas In Prison - 1973 Madison Violet - The Christmas Song - 2016 Jimmy Liggins & His Drops Of Joy - I Want My Baby For Christmas - 1950 Ron Sexsmith - Maybe This Christmas - 2004 Mahalia Jackson - Go Tell It On The Mountain - 1950 Arthur Smith & His Crackerjacks - Guitar Jingle Bells - 1956 Sackville All Stars - We Three Kings - 1986