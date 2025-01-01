Summary: Marc H. Morial is President and CEO of the National Urban League, the nation's largest historic civil rights and urban advocacy organization.

Our conversation with Marc Morial begins with some of the biggest political lessons we have learned in 2025 and what we can look forward to in 2026. We also discuss the rise of Democratic Socialism and the impact of Mamdani’s campaign in NYC.

In the second half of the show, we discuss a variety of things ranging from the impact of tariffs on Black Americans to the future of DEI. Marc also leaves us with some solid advice to fortify us in the new year.

