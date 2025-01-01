Marc H. Morial is President and CEO of the National Urban League, the nation's largest historic civil rights and urban advocacy organization. Our conversation with Marc Morial begins with some of the biggest political lessons we have learned in 2025 and what we can look forward to in 2026. We also discuss the rise of Democratic Socialism and the impact of Mamdani’s campaign in NYC. In the second half of the show, we discuss a variety of things ranging from the impact of tariffs on Black Americans to the future of DEI. Marc also leaves us with some solid advice to fortify us in the new year.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.