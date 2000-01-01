Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Rosetta Tharpe - Every Time I Feel The Spirit - 1954

Mabel Scott & Maxwell Davis and His Orchestra - Wailin' Daddy - 1952

The Louvin Brothers - Lorene - 1958

Django Reinhardt - I Saw Stars - 1934

Lonnie Johnson - Happy New Year Darling - 1947

David Vest - Shake What You Got - 2012

Sinead X Sanders - Extraordinary - 2025

African Dance Band of the Cold Storage Commission of Southern Rhodesia - Hamuchati Mandiwona - 1951

The Soul Stirrers - Touch The Hem Of His Garment - 1956

Reid Jamieson - This Could Be The Year - 2024

Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Open Casket - 2024

Buddy & Ella Johnson - I'm Just Your Fool - 1954

The Dominoes - Ringin in a Brand New Year - 1953

Otis Redding & Carla Thomas - New Year's Resolution - 1967

David Wilcox - Mama - 2000

Gloria Jones - Tainted Love - 1964

Bobby Parker - Watch Your Step - 1961

The Orioles - What Are You Doing New Year's Eve? - 1949

Sackville All Stars - Let It Snow - 1986