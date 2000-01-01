The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Dec. 28, 2025, midnight
Backbeat provides the soundtrack to your New Year's party with your requests, my favourites and music to celebrate the calendar change. Tune in to hear Rosetta Tharpe, The Louvin Brothers, Django Reinhardt, David Vest, Sinead X Sanders, Reid Jamieson, David Wilcox, Bobby Parker and lots more.
Artist - Title - Year
Rosetta Tharpe - Every Time I Feel The Spirit - 1954
Mabel Scott & Maxwell Davis and His Orchestra - Wailin' Daddy - 1952
The Louvin Brothers - Lorene - 1958
Django Reinhardt - I Saw Stars - 1934
Lonnie Johnson - Happy New Year Darling - 1947
David Vest - Shake What You Got - 2012
Sinead X Sanders - Extraordinary - 2025
African Dance Band of the Cold Storage Commission of Southern Rhodesia - Hamuchati Mandiwona - 1951
The Soul Stirrers - Touch The Hem Of His Garment - 1956
Reid Jamieson - This Could Be The Year - 2024
Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Open Casket - 2024
Buddy & Ella Johnson - I'm Just Your Fool - 1954
The Dominoes - Ringin in a Brand New Year - 1953
Otis Redding & Carla Thomas - New Year's Resolution - 1967
David Wilcox - Mama - 2000
Gloria Jones - Tainted Love - 1964
Bobby Parker - Watch Your Step - 1961
The Orioles - What Are You Doing New Year's Eve? - 1949
Sackville All Stars - Let It Snow - 1986

