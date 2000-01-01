Backbeat provides the soundtrack to your New Year's party with your requests, my favourites and music to celebrate the calendar change. Tune in to hear Rosetta Tharpe, The Louvin Brothers, Django Reinhardt, David Vest, Sinead X Sanders, Reid Jamieson, David Wilcox, Bobby Parker and lots more.
Artist - Title - Year Rosetta Tharpe - Every Time I Feel The Spirit - 1954 Mabel Scott & Maxwell Davis and His Orchestra - Wailin' Daddy - 1952 The Louvin Brothers - Lorene - 1958 Django Reinhardt - I Saw Stars - 1934 Lonnie Johnson - Happy New Year Darling - 1947 David Vest - Shake What You Got - 2012 Sinead X Sanders - Extraordinary - 2025 African Dance Band of the Cold Storage Commission of Southern Rhodesia - Hamuchati Mandiwona - 1951 The Soul Stirrers - Touch The Hem Of His Garment - 1956 Reid Jamieson - This Could Be The Year - 2024 Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Open Casket - 2024 Buddy & Ella Johnson - I'm Just Your Fool - 1954 The Dominoes - Ringin in a Brand New Year - 1953 Otis Redding & Carla Thomas - New Year's Resolution - 1967 David Wilcox - Mama - 2000 Gloria Jones - Tainted Love - 1964 Bobby Parker - Watch Your Step - 1961 The Orioles - What Are You Doing New Year's Eve? - 1949 Sackville All Stars - Let It Snow - 1986