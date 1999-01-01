Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Wynonie Harris - Don't Take My Whiskey Away From Me - 1954

The Delmore Brothers - Don't Let My Ramblin Bother Your Mind - 1939

King Star Quintet - Lord I'm On My Way - 1961

Phil Phillips - Stormy Weather - 1959

Louis Prima & His New Orleans Gang - Swing Me With Rhythm - 1935

The Sultans - Boppin' With the Mambo - 1954

Lloyd Price - The Chicken And The Bop - 1957

King Charles and His Orchestra - Bob Cat Stomp - 1954

Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson - Person To Person - 1952

Warren Smith - Black Jack David - 1956

Narmour & Smith - Sweet Milk and Peaches - 1929

Brad Strang - High Time - 2024

Brother Joe May with Sister Wynona Carr - It's All Right - 1960

Magic Sam - Everything Gonna Be Alright - 1958

Curtis Gordon - Baby, Baby Me - 1954

The Diamonds - Zip Zip - 1957

Laura Lee - Uptight Good Man - 1967

Roy Hall - See You Later Alligator - 1955

Sonny Boy Williamson - One Way Out - 1964

Kid Ramos - Bandstand Boogie - 1999