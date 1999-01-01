The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair
Jan. 4, 2026, midnight
Back to normal, serious frivolity this week as Backbeat features music from Wynonie Harris (and his son), Louis Prima, Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson, Magic Sam, old-timey music from Narmour & Smith, new-timey music from Brad Strang and a lot more.
Artist - Title - Year
Wynonie Harris - Don't Take My Whiskey Away From Me - 1954
The Delmore Brothers - Don't Let My Ramblin Bother Your Mind - 1939
King Star Quintet - Lord I'm On My Way - 1961
Phil Phillips - Stormy Weather - 1959
Louis Prima & His New Orleans Gang - Swing Me With Rhythm - 1935
The Sultans - Boppin' With the Mambo - 1954
Lloyd Price - The Chicken And The Bop - 1957
King Charles and His Orchestra - Bob Cat Stomp - 1954
Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson - Person To Person - 1952
Warren Smith - Black Jack David - 1956
Narmour & Smith - Sweet Milk and Peaches - 1929
Brad Strang - High Time - 2024
Brother Joe May with Sister Wynona Carr - It's All Right - 1960
Magic Sam - Everything Gonna Be Alright - 1958
Curtis Gordon - Baby, Baby Me - 1954
The Diamonds - Zip Zip - 1957
Laura Lee - Uptight Good Man - 1967
Roy Hall - See You Later Alligator - 1955
Sonny Boy Williamson - One Way Out - 1964
Kid Ramos - Bandstand Boogie - 1999

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 4, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 