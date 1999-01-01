Back to normal, serious frivolity this week as Backbeat features music from Wynonie Harris (and his son), Louis Prima, Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson, Magic Sam, old-timey music from Narmour & Smith, new-timey music from Brad Strang and a lot more.
Artist - Title - Year Wynonie Harris - Don't Take My Whiskey Away From Me - 1954 The Delmore Brothers - Don't Let My Ramblin Bother Your Mind - 1939 King Star Quintet - Lord I'm On My Way - 1961 Phil Phillips - Stormy Weather - 1959 Louis Prima & His New Orleans Gang - Swing Me With Rhythm - 1935 The Sultans - Boppin' With the Mambo - 1954 Lloyd Price - The Chicken And The Bop - 1957 King Charles and His Orchestra - Bob Cat Stomp - 1954 Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson - Person To Person - 1952 Warren Smith - Black Jack David - 1956 Narmour & Smith - Sweet Milk and Peaches - 1929 Brad Strang - High Time - 2024 Brother Joe May with Sister Wynona Carr - It's All Right - 1960 Magic Sam - Everything Gonna Be Alright - 1958 Curtis Gordon - Baby, Baby Me - 1954 The Diamonds - Zip Zip - 1957 Laura Lee - Uptight Good Man - 1967 Roy Hall - See You Later Alligator - 1955 Sonny Boy Williamson - One Way Out - 1964 Kid Ramos - Bandstand Boogie - 1999