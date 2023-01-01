Episode 274 January 11, 2026 Vintage music to warm your heart, soothe your soul and get you movin'

Subtitle:

Program Type: 11

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: Jan. 11, 2026, midnight

Summary: Cozy up to your radio and let Backbeat chase away the blues with, well, blues, and jazz and country and gospel - music for the soul. This week's comfort music is provided by Fats Waller, The Five Blind Boys of Mississippi, Jimmie Davis, Brandon Isaak, Jimmy Cliff, Stray Dawg and the Wolves, The Isley Bros. and some other less familiar names like acclaimed session guitarist Wild Jimmy Spruill.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Lucky Millinder - Let Me Off Uptown - 1941

Fats Waller & His Rhythm - All That Meat And No Potatoes - 1941

The Five Blind Boys Of Mississippi - I Haven't Been Home -

Jimmie Davis with Milton Brown's Brownies - High Geared Daddy - 1937

Bill "Jazz" Gillum - Keyhole Blues - 1939

Maurice King - Bermuda - 1952

Andy Iona - Hola E Pae - 1936

Sid King & The Five Strings - When My Baby Left Me - 1957

Brandon Isaak's Band - Just What I'm Talkin' About - 2023

Willie "The Lion" Smith & His Cubs - Harlem Joys - 1935

Ann & The Hearts Of Love - Amaze And Grace - 1962

Jimmy Cliff - Come Into My Life - 1969

Stray Dawg And The Wolves - Blues On The Inside - 2025

The Ikettes - Peaches 'N' Cream - 1965

The Isley Brothers - Respectable - 1959

Margo White - You Had Your Chance - 1963

Wild Jimmy Spruill - Cut And Dried - 1964

Jimmy Lloyd AKA Jimmie Lodgson - I Got A Rocket In My Pocket - 1958

Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - The Clipper - 1949



