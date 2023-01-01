Cozy up to your radio and let Backbeat chase away the blues with, well, blues, and jazz and country and gospel - music for the soul. This week's comfort music is provided by Fats Waller, The Five Blind Boys of Mississippi, Jimmie Davis, Brandon Isaak, Jimmy Cliff, Stray Dawg and the Wolves, The Isley Bros. and some other less familiar names like acclaimed session guitarist Wild Jimmy Spruill. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year Lucky Millinder - Let Me Off Uptown - 1941 Fats Waller & His Rhythm - All That Meat And No Potatoes - 1941 The Five Blind Boys Of Mississippi - I Haven't Been Home - Jimmie Davis with Milton Brown's Brownies - High Geared Daddy - 1937 Bill "Jazz" Gillum - Keyhole Blues - 1939 Maurice King - Bermuda - 1952 Andy Iona - Hola E Pae - 1936 Sid King & The Five Strings - When My Baby Left Me - 1957 Brandon Isaak's Band - Just What I'm Talkin' About - 2023 Willie "The Lion" Smith & His Cubs - Harlem Joys - 1935 Ann & The Hearts Of Love - Amaze And Grace - 1962 Jimmy Cliff - Come Into My Life - 1969 Stray Dawg And The Wolves - Blues On The Inside - 2025 The Ikettes - Peaches 'N' Cream - 1965 The Isley Brothers - Respectable - 1959 Margo White - You Had Your Chance - 1963 Wild Jimmy Spruill - Cut And Dried - 1964 Jimmy Lloyd AKA Jimmie Lodgson - I Got A Rocket In My Pocket - 1958 Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - The Clipper - 1949