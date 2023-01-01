The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
11
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Jan. 11, 2026, midnight
Cozy up to your radio and let Backbeat chase away the blues with, well, blues, and jazz and country and gospel - music for the soul. This week's comfort music is provided by Fats Waller, The Five Blind Boys of Mississippi, Jimmie Davis, Brandon Isaak, Jimmy Cliff, Stray Dawg and the Wolves, The Isley Bros. and some other less familiar names like acclaimed session guitarist Wild Jimmy Spruill.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year
Lucky Millinder - Let Me Off Uptown - 1941
Fats Waller & His Rhythm - All That Meat And No Potatoes - 1941
The Five Blind Boys Of Mississippi - I Haven't Been Home -
Jimmie Davis with Milton Brown's Brownies - High Geared Daddy - 1937
Bill "Jazz" Gillum - Keyhole Blues - 1939
Maurice King - Bermuda - 1952
Andy Iona - Hola E Pae - 1936
Sid King & The Five Strings - When My Baby Left Me - 1957
Brandon Isaak's Band - Just What I'm Talkin' About - 2023
Willie "The Lion" Smith & His Cubs - Harlem Joys - 1935
Ann & The Hearts Of Love - Amaze And Grace - 1962
Jimmy Cliff - Come Into My Life - 1969
Stray Dawg And The Wolves - Blues On The Inside - 2025
The Ikettes - Peaches 'N' Cream - 1965
The Isley Brothers - Respectable - 1959
Margo White - You Had Your Chance - 1963
Wild Jimmy Spruill - Cut And Dried - 1964
Jimmy Lloyd AKA Jimmie Lodgson - I Got A Rocket In My Pocket - 1958
Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - The Clipper - 1949

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 11, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 