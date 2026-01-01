The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Action/Event
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Jan. 18, 2026, midnight
Listen this week to hear LaVern Baker before she was famous, before she was even LaVern Baker, and Margaret Watkins, a popular live performer who never became famous on record. Then there's Thomas Wayne, who got famous right out of the gate but couldn't repeat the trick, The Flamingoes, whose ethereal sound took years to catch on and a 50s rockabilly artist who never had a hit but became famous 30 years later anyway.
Artist - Title - Year
Bea Baker (LaVern Baker) - Good Daddy - 1953
Bud Hobbs & His Trail Herders - Lazy Mazy - 1947
Les Paul - Blues Stay Away From Me - 1952
The Trumpeteers - Better Days Are Coming - 1953
The Prairie Ramblers - Go Easy Blues - 1933
Margaret Watkins (Tab Smith Orchestra) - I Hear You Knocking - 1946
Junior Sugar Blues - Darlie -
Bing Crosby - Some Of These Days - 1932
Memphis Minnie - Million Dollar Blues - 1947
Charles Watkins - All Alone Oh Lord - 1952
Kay Starr - Wabash Cannonball - 1949
Jimmy Swan - Juke Joint Mama - 1952
Harry Manx & Kevin Breit - Looking For A Plan - 2011
Johnny Smith - Walk, Don't Run! - 1954
The Flamingos - Golden Teardrops - 1953
The Three Notes - I've Been Thinking It Over - 1958
Henry Gray - Tell Me Baby -
Thomas Wayne With The DeLons - Tragedy - 1958
Billy Harlan - School House Rock - 1958
Sam Butera - (These Are) The Things I Love - 1954

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 18, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 