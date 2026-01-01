Listen this week to hear LaVern Baker before she was famous, before she was even LaVern Baker, and Margaret Watkins, a popular live performer who never became famous on record. Then there's Thomas Wayne, who got famous right out of the gate but couldn't repeat the trick, The Flamingoes, whose ethereal sound took years to catch on and a 50s rockabilly artist who never had a hit but became famous 30 years later anyway.
Artist - Title - Year Bea Baker (LaVern Baker) - Good Daddy - 1953 Bud Hobbs & His Trail Herders - Lazy Mazy - 1947 Les Paul - Blues Stay Away From Me - 1952 The Trumpeteers - Better Days Are Coming - 1953 The Prairie Ramblers - Go Easy Blues - 1933 Margaret Watkins (Tab Smith Orchestra) - I Hear You Knocking - 1946 Junior Sugar Blues - Darlie - Bing Crosby - Some Of These Days - 1932 Memphis Minnie - Million Dollar Blues - 1947 Charles Watkins - All Alone Oh Lord - 1952 Kay Starr - Wabash Cannonball - 1949 Jimmy Swan - Juke Joint Mama - 1952 Harry Manx & Kevin Breit - Looking For A Plan - 2011 Johnny Smith - Walk, Don't Run! - 1954 The Flamingos - Golden Teardrops - 1953 The Three Notes - I've Been Thinking It Over - 1958 Henry Gray - Tell Me Baby - Thomas Wayne With The DeLons - Tragedy - 1958 Billy Harlan - School House Rock - 1958 Sam Butera - (These Are) The Things I Love - 1954