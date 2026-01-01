Episode 275 January 18 Vintage music by the almost famous, never famous and briefly famous artists whose music endured anyway

Subtitle:

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: Jan. 18, 2026, midnight

Summary: Listen this week to hear LaVern Baker before she was famous, before she was even LaVern Baker, and Margaret Watkins, a popular live performer who never became famous on record. Then there's Thomas Wayne, who got famous right out of the gate but couldn't repeat the trick, The Flamingoes, whose ethereal sound took years to catch on and a 50s rockabilly artist who never had a hit but became famous 30 years later anyway.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Bea Baker (LaVern Baker) - Good Daddy - 1953

Bud Hobbs & His Trail Herders - Lazy Mazy - 1947

Les Paul - Blues Stay Away From Me - 1952

The Trumpeteers - Better Days Are Coming - 1953

The Prairie Ramblers - Go Easy Blues - 1933

Margaret Watkins (Tab Smith Orchestra) - I Hear You Knocking - 1946

Junior Sugar Blues - Darlie -

Bing Crosby - Some Of These Days - 1932

Memphis Minnie - Million Dollar Blues - 1947

Charles Watkins - All Alone Oh Lord - 1952

Kay Starr - Wabash Cannonball - 1949

Jimmy Swan - Juke Joint Mama - 1952

Harry Manx & Kevin Breit - Looking For A Plan - 2011

Johnny Smith - Walk, Don't Run! - 1954

The Flamingos - Golden Teardrops - 1953

The Three Notes - I've Been Thinking It Over - 1958

Henry Gray - Tell Me Baby -

Thomas Wayne With The DeLons - Tragedy - 1958

Billy Harlan - School House Rock - 1958

Sam Butera - (These Are) The Things I Love - 1954



