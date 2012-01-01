The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Jan. 25, 2026, midnight
This week's show has some old favourites such as the King Cole Trio, The Mills Brothers and The Harmonizing Four with recordings I haven't played before, George Jones gives us an example of great songwriting (and singing), Pat Johnson unleashes a new rockabilly-styled single with a message and more of the usual mix of blues, country and gospel not found anywhere else.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year
Roy Milton - I Can't Go On - 1955
Ted Daffan's Texans - Worried Mind - 1940
The Pilgrim Travelers - Troubled In Mind - 1955
Nat King Cole Trio - Gone With the Draft - 1940
The Mills Brothers - Tiger Rag - 1931
Julian Fauth - So Friggin' Happy - 2012
Clarence Samuels - Low Top Inn - 1950
La Tour Playboys - Te Jolie -
George Jones - Take Me - 1965
Jimmy Anderson - Nothing In This World (Gonna Keep You From Me) - 1962
Harmonizing Four - Working For The Lord - 1950
Young Jessie - Nothing Seems Right - 1955
Brownie McGhee & His Jook House Rockers - Miss Christine - 1953
Jack Hart and His Hired Hands - Knock Out the Lights (And Call the Law) - 1952
The Sensations - Cry Baby Cry - 1956
Ray Price - My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You - 1957
Pat Johnson - Ass In A Hornets Nest - 2025
Billy Brown - Meet Me In The Alley, Sally - 1958
Sax Mallard Orchestra - I'm Yours - 1952

00:58:00 1 Jan. 25, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
