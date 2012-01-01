Summary: This week's show has some old favourites such as the King Cole Trio, The Mills Brothers and The Harmonizing Four with recordings I haven't played before, George Jones gives us an example of great songwriting (and singing), Pat Johnson unleashes a new rockabilly-styled single with a message and more of the usual mix of blues, country and gospel not found anywhere else.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.