This week's show has some old favourites such as the King Cole Trio, The Mills Brothers and The Harmonizing Four with recordings I haven't played before, George Jones gives us an example of great songwriting (and singing), Pat Johnson unleashes a new rockabilly-styled single with a message and more of the usual mix of blues, country and gospel not found anywhere else. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year Roy Milton - I Can't Go On - 1955 Ted Daffan's Texans - Worried Mind - 1940 The Pilgrim Travelers - Troubled In Mind - 1955 Nat King Cole Trio - Gone With the Draft - 1940 The Mills Brothers - Tiger Rag - 1931 Julian Fauth - So Friggin' Happy - 2012 Clarence Samuels - Low Top Inn - 1950 La Tour Playboys - Te Jolie - George Jones - Take Me - 1965 Jimmy Anderson - Nothing In This World (Gonna Keep You From Me) - 1962 Harmonizing Four - Working For The Lord - 1950 Young Jessie - Nothing Seems Right - 1955 Brownie McGhee & His Jook House Rockers - Miss Christine - 1953 Jack Hart and His Hired Hands - Knock Out the Lights (And Call the Law) - 1952 The Sensations - Cry Baby Cry - 1956 Ray Price - My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You - 1957 Pat Johnson - Ass In A Hornets Nest - 2025 Billy Brown - Meet Me In The Alley, Sally - 1958 Sax Mallard Orchestra - I'm Yours - 1952