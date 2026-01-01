Summary: First Half:

We begin this segment by discussing the importance of Black women and the fact that they continually work to heal this country and save America from itself. We also discuss a new study that reveals the lifelong effects of enduring racism and how it leads to early deaths in the Black population.



Second Half:

Today’s Guest is the author of the book “Navigating School Board Politics” and an associate professor at Arizona State University. Dr. Carrie Sampson joins us again to discuss National School Choice Week here in the U.S. and what it means for communities across the country.

