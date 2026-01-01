The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Civic Cipher
1/28/26 – 2/3/26
Weekly Program
Dr. Carrie Sampson
Jan. 29, 2026, midnight
First Half:
We begin this segment by discussing the importance of Black women and the fact that they continually work to heal this country and save America from itself. We also discuss a new study that reveals the lifelong effects of enduring racism and how it leads to early deaths in the Black population.

Second Half:
Today’s Guest is the author of the book “Navigating School Board Politics” and an associate professor at Arizona State University. Dr. Carrie Sampson joins us again to discuss National School Choice Week here in the U.S. and what it means for communities across the country.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward

00:59:00 1 Jan. 29, 2026
Phoenix, Los Angeles
