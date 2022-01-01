This week we've got legendary pioneers Tiny Bradshaw, Blind Willie Johnson, Arthur Crudup, The Boswell Sisters and a language lesson from the amazing Slim Gaillard, as well as new vintage music from Jake Vaadeland and Sinead X Sanders. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year Tiny Bradshaw - Long Time Baby - 1951 Wayne Raney - Lost John Boogie - 1947 Lucky Millinder Orchestra - Who Said Shorty Wasn't Coming Back - 1950 Duke Groner - Oppin for Later - 1956 Doug & Rusty Kershaw - Mister Love - 1956 Blind Willie Johnson - God Moves On the Water - 1929 The Spirit Of Memphis - Since Jesus Came Into My Heart - 1955 Slim Gaillard - Vout Oreenee - 1952 The Boswell Sisters - Down Among The Sheltering Palms - 1932 Jim & Bob (The Genial Hawaiians) - St. Louis Blues - 1934 Jake Vaadeland - Be a Farmer or a Preacher - 2022 Grandpa Jones - Don't Bring Your Banjo Home - 1959 Arthur Crudup - After Hours - 1946 The Skylarks - Let's Work For Him - 1962 Sinead X Sanders - Let Me Go the Right Way - 2025 The Browns - Would You Care - 1958 Ronnie Hawkins & The Hawks - Sexy Ways - 1964 Roy Lanham - A Smooth One - 1961