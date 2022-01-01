The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Feb. 1, 2026, midnight
This week we've got legendary pioneers Tiny Bradshaw, Blind Willie Johnson, Arthur Crudup, The Boswell Sisters and a language lesson from the amazing Slim Gaillard, as well as new vintage music from Jake Vaadeland and Sinead X Sanders.
Artist - Title - Year
Tiny Bradshaw - Long Time Baby - 1951
Wayne Raney - Lost John Boogie - 1947
Lucky Millinder Orchestra - Who Said Shorty Wasn't Coming Back - 1950
Duke Groner - Oppin for Later - 1956
Doug & Rusty Kershaw - Mister Love - 1956
Blind Willie Johnson - God Moves On the Water - 1929
The Spirit Of Memphis - Since Jesus Came Into My Heart - 1955
Slim Gaillard - Vout Oreenee - 1952
The Boswell Sisters - Down Among The Sheltering Palms - 1932
Jim & Bob (The Genial Hawaiians) - St. Louis Blues - 1934
Jake Vaadeland - Be a Farmer or a Preacher - 2022
Grandpa Jones - Don't Bring Your Banjo Home - 1959
Arthur Crudup - After Hours - 1946
The Skylarks - Let's Work For Him - 1962
Sinead X Sanders - Let Me Go the Right Way - 2025
The Browns - Would You Care - 1958
Ronnie Hawkins & The Hawks - Sexy Ways - 1964
Roy Lanham - A Smooth One - 1961

