Episode 277 February 1, 2026 Playing the old records most of us didn't hear when they were new

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Date Published: Feb. 1, 2026, midnight

Summary: This week we've got legendary pioneers Tiny Bradshaw, Blind Willie Johnson, Arthur Crudup, The Boswell Sisters and a language lesson from the amazing Slim Gaillard, as well as new vintage music from Jake Vaadeland and Sinead X Sanders.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Tiny Bradshaw - Long Time Baby - 1951

Wayne Raney - Lost John Boogie - 1947

Lucky Millinder Orchestra - Who Said Shorty Wasn't Coming Back - 1950

Duke Groner - Oppin for Later - 1956

Doug & Rusty Kershaw - Mister Love - 1956

Blind Willie Johnson - God Moves On the Water - 1929

The Spirit Of Memphis - Since Jesus Came Into My Heart - 1955

Slim Gaillard - Vout Oreenee - 1952

The Boswell Sisters - Down Among The Sheltering Palms - 1932

Jim & Bob (The Genial Hawaiians) - St. Louis Blues - 1934

Jake Vaadeland - Be a Farmer or a Preacher - 2022

Grandpa Jones - Don't Bring Your Banjo Home - 1959

Arthur Crudup - After Hours - 1946

The Skylarks - Let's Work For Him - 1962

Sinead X Sanders - Let Me Go the Right Way - 2025

The Browns - Would You Care - 1958

Ronnie Hawkins & The Hawks - Sexy Ways - 1964

Roy Lanham - A Smooth One - 1961



