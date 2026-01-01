Summary: Congressional candidate Elizabeth Lee is a nationally recognized nurse, board-certified patient advocate, and reproductive healthcare policy expert with over a decade of experience advancing access to care. She built a career helping thousands of patients navigate complex medical, financial, and ethical barriers—while also advising lawmakers on federal IVF and reproductive health protections.

First Half:

We begin this segment by discussing Elizabeth Lee’s background as a national figure and advocate for IVF treatment for individuals struggling with conception. She makes her case as a congressional candidate and discusses what she plans to bring to Washington D.C. if elected.



Second Half:

The second half of the show is dedicated to uncovering some of the shortcomings of the current administration and discussions of how Elizabeth Lee plans to interject common sense, diversity of thought, and a scientific/fact-based approach to problem-solving if elected.

