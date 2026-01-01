Congressional candidate Elizabeth Lee is a nationally recognized nurse, board-certified patient advocate, and reproductive healthcare policy expert with over a decade of experience advancing access to care. She built a career helping thousands of patients navigate complex medical, financial, and ethical barriers—while also advising lawmakers on federal IVF and reproductive health protections. First Half: We begin this segment by discussing Elizabeth Lee’s background as a national figure and advocate for IVF treatment for individuals struggling with conception. She makes her case as a congressional candidate and discusses what she plans to bring to Washington D.C. if elected.
Second Half: The second half of the show is dedicated to uncovering some of the shortcomings of the current administration and discussions of how Elizabeth Lee plans to interject common sense, diversity of thought, and a scientific/fact-based approach to problem-solving if elected.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.