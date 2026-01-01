Summary: In This Episode

First Half:

In the first half of the episode, we comb through several statements typically made by folks who intend to distance themselves from racists but they end up sounding racist themselves. We examine the intention typically found behind these statements, but also how they can be perceived as problematic.



Second Half:

The second half of the show is dedicated to The 8 White Identities by Barnor Hesse—a supposition by the professor that segments different White identities based on their level of racist/anti-racist behavior. We give our thoughts on this insightful chart and share examples of how we see these behaviors played out in real life.

