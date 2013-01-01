The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Feb. 15, 2026, midnight
Backbeat is your weekly dose of straight-from-the-heart music the way they used to make it, and some, like Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley, still do. Tune in to hear blues, gospel, country, jazz, pop and international music from decades past up to now.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year
Joe Turner - Midnight Special Train - 1956
The Cats And The Fiddle - Movin' Out Today - 1939
Merl Lindsay - Shimmy Shakin' Daddy - 1946
Johnny Shines - No Name Blues - 1953
The Brown's Ferry Four - Rock Of Ages, Hide Thou Me - 1948
Ester John, Fadhili William, Ben Nicholas, Fundi Konde - Mwanamali wa Maridadi - 1960
The Traveling Four - Wake Up - 1951
Cliff Bruner's Texas Wanderers - Sugar - 1938
Maston's Music Makers - Slick Chick Boogie - 1951
Annie Laurie - I'm in the Mood for You - 1954
Diana Braithwaite With Chris Whiteley - Scrap Metal Blues - 2013
Hank Snow - That Crazy Mambo Thing - 1954
Pete Brown's Brooklyn Blues Blowers - Boogie Woogie Hannah - 1946
Luke McDaniel - Drive On - 1953
Huey "Piano" Smith & His Clowns - Scald-Dog - 1962
Stuff Smith - Here Comes The Man With The Jive - 1936
Lil Green, Vocals With The Howard Biggs Orchestra - Every Time - 1951
Buddy Holly - Come Back Baby - 1965
Dean Beard With The Crew Cats - Rakin' And Scrapin' - 1957
Harpdog Brown - Blue Lights - 2014

