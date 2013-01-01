Episode 279 February 15, 2026 More vintage music to get your heart pumpin and your feet movin'

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: Feb. 15, 2026, midnight

Summary: Backbeat is your weekly dose of straight-from-the-heart music the way they used to make it, and some, like Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley, still do. Tune in to hear blues, gospel, country, jazz, pop and international music from decades past up to now.



Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks.

Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Joe Turner - Midnight Special Train - 1956

The Cats And The Fiddle - Movin' Out Today - 1939

Merl Lindsay - Shimmy Shakin' Daddy - 1946

Johnny Shines - No Name Blues - 1953

The Brown's Ferry Four - Rock Of Ages, Hide Thou Me - 1948

Ester John, Fadhili William, Ben Nicholas, Fundi Konde - Mwanamali wa Maridadi - 1960

The Traveling Four - Wake Up - 1951

Cliff Bruner's Texas Wanderers - Sugar - 1938

Maston's Music Makers - Slick Chick Boogie - 1951

Annie Laurie - I'm in the Mood for You - 1954

Diana Braithwaite With Chris Whiteley - Scrap Metal Blues - 2013

Hank Snow - That Crazy Mambo Thing - 1954

Pete Brown's Brooklyn Blues Blowers - Boogie Woogie Hannah - 1946

Luke McDaniel - Drive On - 1953

Huey "Piano" Smith & His Clowns - Scald-Dog - 1962

Stuff Smith - Here Comes The Man With The Jive - 1936

Lil Green, Vocals With The Howard Biggs Orchestra - Every Time - 1951

Buddy Holly - Come Back Baby - 1965

Dean Beard With The Crew Cats - Rakin' And Scrapin' - 1957

Harpdog Brown - Blue Lights - 2014



