Backbeat is your weekly dose of straight-from-the-heart music the way they used to make it, and some, like Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley, still do. Tune in to hear blues, gospel, country, jazz, pop and international music from decades past up to now.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year Joe Turner - Midnight Special Train - 1956 The Cats And The Fiddle - Movin' Out Today - 1939 Merl Lindsay - Shimmy Shakin' Daddy - 1946 Johnny Shines - No Name Blues - 1953 The Brown's Ferry Four - Rock Of Ages, Hide Thou Me - 1948 Ester John, Fadhili William, Ben Nicholas, Fundi Konde - Mwanamali wa Maridadi - 1960 The Traveling Four - Wake Up - 1951 Cliff Bruner's Texas Wanderers - Sugar - 1938 Maston's Music Makers - Slick Chick Boogie - 1951 Annie Laurie - I'm in the Mood for You - 1954 Diana Braithwaite With Chris Whiteley - Scrap Metal Blues - 2013 Hank Snow - That Crazy Mambo Thing - 1954 Pete Brown's Brooklyn Blues Blowers - Boogie Woogie Hannah - 1946 Luke McDaniel - Drive On - 1953 Huey "Piano" Smith & His Clowns - Scald-Dog - 1962 Stuff Smith - Here Comes The Man With The Jive - 1936 Lil Green, Vocals With The Howard Biggs Orchestra - Every Time - 1951 Buddy Holly - Come Back Baby - 1965 Dean Beard With The Crew Cats - Rakin' And Scrapin' - 1957 Harpdog Brown - Blue Lights - 2014