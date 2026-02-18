Summary: First Half:

In the first half of the episode, we discuss the implications for the MAGA voter base of Trump’s immigration policy and its effect on the job market. We also discuss how Trump and other conservatives hide racism behind their proximity to Black conservatives and how this phenomenon is mutually beneficial to them.



Second Half:

The second half of the show sees us discussing a new trend of MAGA Christians referring to empathy as ‘sinful’ and ‘toxic’ as a way to provide cover for their extreme beliefs. We also discuss the shifting trends in Pew Research data of Black Americans over the last quarter-century and discuss the implications.

