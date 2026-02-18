First Half: In the first half of the episode, we discuss the implications for the MAGA voter base of Trump’s immigration policy and its effect on the job market. We also discuss how Trump and other conservatives hide racism behind their proximity to Black conservatives and how this phenomenon is mutually beneficial to them.
Second Half: The second half of the show sees us discussing a new trend of MAGA Christians referring to empathy as ‘sinful’ and ‘toxic’ as a way to provide cover for their extreme beliefs. We also discuss the shifting trends in Pew Research data of Black Americans over the last quarter-century and discuss the implications.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.