More of the same this week on Backbeat - except different, because you'll rarely hear anything repeated, there's just too much to play. Such as gospel from Clara Ward, jug band music from Clarence Williams, African jive on a pennywhistle from West Nkosi, a Japanese take on a classic Duke Ellington song, Eddy Arnold's first hit and a nice new one from Reid Jamieson.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year Ivory Joe Hunter - I Feel So Good - 1954 Clara Ward - At The Cross - 1953 Williams' Jug Band And Lowland Singers - Shim Sham Shimmy Dance - 1933 Bill Clifton - Blue Ridge Mountain Blues - 1958 Doc Happy and The Boys - New Jolie Blond - 1947 Jimmy Wright & His Orchestra - Lily Maebelle Mambo - 1956 Rosetta Perry - Worry, Worry, Worry. - 1950 West Nkosi - Salanjalo - Della Reese - Headin' Home - 1956 The Chosen Gospel Singers - Stay With Me Jesus - 1952 Reid Jamieson - Blue Jeans - 2026 Hibari Misora - Take the "A" Train - 1955 Eddy Arnold - Each Minute Seems A Million Years - 1945 The Louvin Brothers - Southern Moon - 1960 The Rams - Rock Bottom - 1955 St. Louis Jimmy - Murder In The First Degree - 1956 Eddie Floyd - Got To Make A Comeback - 1966 Little Booker - Doin' the Hambone - 1954 Art Baxter & His Rock 'N' Roll Sinners - Art's Theme - 1956