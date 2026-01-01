The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Feb. 22, 2026, midnight
More of the same this week on Backbeat - except different, because you'll rarely hear anything repeated, there's just too much to play. Such as gospel from Clara Ward, jug band music from Clarence Williams, African jive on a pennywhistle from West Nkosi, a Japanese take on a classic Duke Ellington song, Eddy Arnold's first hit and a nice new one from Reid Jamieson.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year
Ivory Joe Hunter - I Feel So Good - 1954
Clara Ward - At The Cross - 1953
Williams' Jug Band And Lowland Singers - Shim Sham Shimmy Dance - 1933
Bill Clifton - Blue Ridge Mountain Blues - 1958
Doc Happy and The Boys - New Jolie Blond - 1947
Jimmy Wright & His Orchestra - Lily Maebelle Mambo - 1956
Rosetta Perry - Worry, Worry, Worry. - 1950
West Nkosi - Salanjalo -
Della Reese - Headin' Home - 1956
The Chosen Gospel Singers - Stay With Me Jesus - 1952
Reid Jamieson - Blue Jeans - 2026
Hibari Misora - Take the "A" Train - 1955
Eddy Arnold - Each Minute Seems A Million Years - 1945
The Louvin Brothers - Southern Moon - 1960
The Rams - Rock Bottom - 1955
St. Louis Jimmy - Murder In The First Degree - 1956
Eddie Floyd - Got To Make A Comeback - 1966
Little Booker - Doin' the Hambone - 1954
Art Baxter & His Rock 'N' Roll Sinners - Art's Theme - 1956

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Feb. 22, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 