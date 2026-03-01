Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Memphis Slim - Living Like A King - 1952

Moon Mullican - Good Deal Lucille - 1954

Christland Singers - Where Could I Go - 1955

Charlie Rich - Goodbye Mary Ann - 1962

Kevin Fox - Fool In Love - 2008

Christine Chatman - Run Gal Run - 1953

Sinead X Sanders - Wishes To The Fishes - 2025

Sylvester Weaver - Damfino Stomp - 1927

Big Mama Thornton - Let Your Tears Fall Baby - 1951

Marvin Rainwater - The Blues-oooos - 1955

The Dillards - Polly Vaughn - 1963

Cookie & The Cupcakes - Charged With Cheating - 1965

Rev. Robert Ballinger - Joy In His Company - 1962

Bep Brown Orchestra - Round House Boogie (aka Sax Symphonic Boogie) - 1952

Little George Smith - Blues Stay Away - 1955

The Chimes - Once In a While - 1960

Mabel King - Alabama Rock 'n' Roll - 1956

Groovey Joe Poovey - Ten Long Fingers - 1959

Roy Smeck - Roy's Guitar Boogie - 1963