This week's show covers almost a full century of recording with country blues, bluesy country, bluegrass and gospel blues. We'll hear a Charlie Rich track recorded for Sun that the label considered too good for rock & roll, a cello and voice piece from Kevin Fox, Sinead X Sanders modern rockabilly and a 1950s tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis that didn't chart but is now considered a classic.
Artist - Title - Year Memphis Slim - Living Like A King - 1952 Moon Mullican - Good Deal Lucille - 1954 Christland Singers - Where Could I Go - 1955 Charlie Rich - Goodbye Mary Ann - 1962 Kevin Fox - Fool In Love - 2008 Christine Chatman - Run Gal Run - 1953 Sinead X Sanders - Wishes To The Fishes - 2025 Sylvester Weaver - Damfino Stomp - 1927 Big Mama Thornton - Let Your Tears Fall Baby - 1951 Marvin Rainwater - The Blues-oooos - 1955 The Dillards - Polly Vaughn - 1963 Cookie & The Cupcakes - Charged With Cheating - 1965 Rev. Robert Ballinger - Joy In His Company - 1962 Bep Brown Orchestra - Round House Boogie (aka Sax Symphonic Boogie) - 1952 Little George Smith - Blues Stay Away - 1955 The Chimes - Once In a While - 1960 Mabel King - Alabama Rock 'n' Roll - 1956 Groovey Joe Poovey - Ten Long Fingers - 1959 Roy Smeck - Roy's Guitar Boogie - 1963