Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
March 1, 2026, midnight
This week's show covers almost a full century of recording with country blues, bluesy country, bluegrass and gospel blues. We'll hear a Charlie Rich track recorded for Sun that the label considered too good for rock & roll, a cello and voice piece from Kevin Fox, Sinead X Sanders modern rockabilly and a 1950s tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis that didn't chart but is now considered a classic.
Artist - Title - Year
Memphis Slim - Living Like A King - 1952
Moon Mullican - Good Deal Lucille - 1954
Christland Singers - Where Could I Go - 1955
Charlie Rich - Goodbye Mary Ann - 1962
Kevin Fox - Fool In Love - 2008
Christine Chatman - Run Gal Run - 1953
Sinead X Sanders - Wishes To The Fishes - 2025
Sylvester Weaver - Damfino Stomp - 1927
Big Mama Thornton - Let Your Tears Fall Baby - 1951
Marvin Rainwater - The Blues-oooos - 1955
The Dillards - Polly Vaughn - 1963
Cookie & The Cupcakes - Charged With Cheating - 1965
Rev. Robert Ballinger - Joy In His Company - 1962
Bep Brown Orchestra - Round House Boogie (aka Sax Symphonic Boogie) - 1952
Little George Smith - Blues Stay Away - 1955
The Chimes - Once In a While - 1960
Mabel King - Alabama Rock 'n' Roll - 1956
Groovey Joe Poovey - Ten Long Fingers - 1959
Roy Smeck - Roy's Guitar Boogie - 1963

Orillia, Ontario, Canada
