Non-Citizen Voting Cases Used to Justify Changes to Elections / Viral Video of Police Profiling / The NFL is a Socialist Enterprise

Subtitle: 3/4/26 – 3/10/26

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ramses Ja and Q Ward

Date Published: March 4, 2026, midnight

In the first half of the episode, we discuss the purported justification for sweeping changes to U.S. elections using data from right-wing think-tanks. We also discuss a viral video of a Black woman being profiled by police as a crack dealer when she was handing a cup of coffee to her child.



In the second half of the show we discuss how religion has begun to infiltrate the command structure of our military and the implications thereof. Finally, we discuss how the NFL is a socialist enterprise.



Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.



