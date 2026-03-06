This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox,
Safari,
or Opera
Program Information
Lolita Express
Series:
Upstart Radios Mindwalk
Subtitle:
Program Type: Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Contributor:
Upstart Radio International Contact Contributor
Date Published: March 6, 2026, midnight
Summary:
Credits: Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Bbot, Airport Crash Out Guy, Sons of Thomas Paine, Elmer Bernstein, Skippy video shock, David Bowie, Asmongold, Jolted Awake Girl, Lola Lexy, Gabriela Rico Jimenez, Anonymous Africa, Elmer Bernstein, @jessewelles
Notes:
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:30
Language: 1
Date Recorded: March 6, 2026
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:29:30
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo 3