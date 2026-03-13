The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sub Rosa One Minute Commentary
Sub Rose One Minute Commentary
13
 Dan
March 13, 2026, midnight
While Americans enjoy a slice of apple or cherry pie, they might reflect on a different kind of "Pi": the geopolitical variety.
Bumper music is copyright-free
If you use it for a radio broadcast, kindly email us information about your station and the approximate dates of the broadcast. Thank you. elkgrovenews@gmail.com

00:01:10 1 March 13, 2026
Sacramento
