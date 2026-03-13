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Program Information
Subrosa News Program
13
Dan Gougherty
 Dan  Contact Contributor
March 13, 2026, midnight
In this edition of the Subrosa News Program, there is an explanation of how two Republican candidates could make it to the general election in the November 2026 general election. Also, the races for California's 6th and 7th Congressional Districts have gained national attention.
This program is suitable for a 30-minute broadcast. Contains about one minute and 30 seconds of copyright-free music at the beginning and end that can be edited to fit various formats. If used for broadcast, kindly email us your station information and the dates that it aired to elkgrovenews@gmail.com

Episode 1 Download Program Podcast
00:30:00 1 March 13, 2026
Sacramento
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 00:30:00  128Kbps mp3
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