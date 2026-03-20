In this edition of SubRosa News Program, we discuss the perversity of regressive sales taxes and how local government entities in some states are profiting from Trump's war in Iran. We also offer some suggestions on how to keep local officials accountable for these war progits.
This program is suitable for a 30-minute broadcast. Contains about one minute and 30 seconds of copyright-free music at the beginning and the middle that can be edited to fit broadcast segments. This program is well-suited for community-based radio operations. If used for broadcast, kindly email us your station information and the dates that it aired to elkgrovenews@gmail.com