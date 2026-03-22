Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Lonnie Johnson - I Know It's Love - 1948

Mabel Scott - A Bippity Be Bop Pony - 1949

Edna Gallmon Cooke with the Radio Four - Amen - 1953

The Five Trumpets - Tone The Bell Easy - 1950

Fats Waller - I Simply Adore You - 1938

Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - I Wish I Was a Single Girl Again - 1947

Note & Toe & The Grenadiers - I Got a Cold (Calypso) - 1957

Albert Ralulimi - Ndu Ndu Ma2 -

Dotti Jones & Winston O'Neal - I'll Be Yours - 1956

Hank Penny - Bloodshot Eyes - 1949

Amos Milburn And His Aladdin Chicken Shackers - Drifting Blues - 1949

Golden Gate Quartet - My Walking Stick - 1940

Jim Byrnes - I'm Living Off The Love You Give - 2009

Bobby Lile - Don't You Believe It - 1956

Nick Lucas - Pickin' The Guitar - 1924

Dinah Washington - That Old Feeling - 1962

Elvis Presley - It Hurts Me - 1964

The Everly Brothers - Poor Jenny (Ten O'Clock Version) - 1959

Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Sweet Patooty Boogie - 1946

