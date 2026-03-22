This week's Backbeat features the first American-born guitar hero, a calypso song recorded in Indiana, what is reputed to be the first country feminist song, some slick walking by the Golden Gate Quartet and the Everly Brothers tell a tale of a disastrous first date. Not the one where their date fell asleep, the one where she went to jail.
Artist - Title - Year Lonnie Johnson - I Know It's Love - 1948 Mabel Scott - A Bippity Be Bop Pony - 1949 Edna Gallmon Cooke with the Radio Four - Amen - 1953 The Five Trumpets - Tone The Bell Easy - 1950 Fats Waller - I Simply Adore You - 1938 Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - I Wish I Was a Single Girl Again - 1947 Note & Toe & The Grenadiers - I Got a Cold (Calypso) - 1957 Albert Ralulimi - Ndu Ndu Ma2 - Dotti Jones & Winston O'Neal - I'll Be Yours - 1956 Hank Penny - Bloodshot Eyes - 1949 Amos Milburn And His Aladdin Chicken Shackers - Drifting Blues - 1949 Golden Gate Quartet - My Walking Stick - 1940 Jim Byrnes - I'm Living Off The Love You Give - 2009 Bobby Lile - Don't You Believe It - 1956 Nick Lucas - Pickin' The Guitar - 1924 Dinah Washington - That Old Feeling - 1962 Elvis Presley - It Hurts Me - 1964 The Everly Brothers - Poor Jenny (Ten O'Clock Version) - 1959 Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Sweet Patooty Boogie - 1946