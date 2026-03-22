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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
March 22, 2026, midnight
This week's Backbeat features the first American-born guitar hero, a calypso song recorded in Indiana, what is reputed to be the first country feminist song, some slick walking by the Golden Gate Quartet and the Everly Brothers tell a tale of a disastrous first date. Not the one where their date fell asleep, the one where she went to jail.
Artist - Title - Year
Lonnie Johnson - I Know It's Love - 1948
Mabel Scott - A Bippity Be Bop Pony - 1949
Edna Gallmon Cooke with the Radio Four - Amen - 1953
The Five Trumpets - Tone The Bell Easy - 1950
Fats Waller - I Simply Adore You - 1938
Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - I Wish I Was a Single Girl Again - 1947
Note & Toe & The Grenadiers - I Got a Cold (Calypso) - 1957
Albert Ralulimi - Ndu Ndu Ma2 -
Dotti Jones & Winston O'Neal - I'll Be Yours - 1956
Hank Penny - Bloodshot Eyes - 1949
Amos Milburn And His Aladdin Chicken Shackers - Drifting Blues - 1949
Golden Gate Quartet - My Walking Stick - 1940
Jim Byrnes - I'm Living Off The Love You Give - 2009
Bobby Lile - Don't You Believe It - 1956
Nick Lucas - Pickin' The Guitar - 1924
Dinah Washington - That Old Feeling - 1962
Elvis Presley - It Hurts Me - 1964
The Everly Brothers - Poor Jenny (Ten O'Clock Version) - 1959
Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Sweet Patooty Boogie - 1946

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00:58:00 1 March 22, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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