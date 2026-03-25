Summary: Congressional candidate Elizabeth Lee is a nationally recognized nurse, board-certified patient advocate, and reproductive healthcare policy expert with over a decade of experience advancing access to care. She built a career helping thousands of patients navigate complex medical, financial, and ethical barriers—while also advising lawmakers on federal IVF and reproductive health protections.

Running for SRP Board President: Commissioner Sandra Kennedy began her public service career when she was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in November 1986, where she served for six years. In 1992, Sandra successfully ran for a seat in the Arizona State Senate, serving three terms. Sha has sponsored legislation that was signed into law concerning Domestic Violence Shelters, Foster Care Placement, the Prenatal Care Education Fund, and City Powers related to Fair Housing. Sandra was also elected to the Arizona Corporation Commission in 2008 on a platform of promoting solar energy and serving as a strong consumer advocate. She was re-elected to the Arizona Corporation Commission in 2018 with a focus on restoring integrity and transparency, reducing unjustified utility rate hikes, and increasing solar and renewable energy in Arizona, especially rooftop solar.

Running for SRP Board Vice President: SPR Board At-Large Member Casey Clowes currently serves on the Salt River Project District Board in At-Large seat 11 and is running to support healthy, sustainable communities across the Valley. As VP, she will advocate for a fair transition to a renewable energy economy and ensure AI data centers pay their fair share. She is a graduate of ASU, where she earned a BS in Public Service and Public Policy and a JD from Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. While working at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Casey represented the public interest by ensuring reliable, safe, secure, and cost-effective energy for consumers.

