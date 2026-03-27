Recent rules by Trump's Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, have put tens of thousands of immigrant and refugee truck drivers with commercial licenses at risk. How did we reach this point? The story goes back to the Gilded Age and the ensuing deregulation and union busting by President Ronald Reagan.
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