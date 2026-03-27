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Program Information
Subrosa News Program
SubRosa News Program
6
Dan
 Dan  Contact Contributor
March 27, 2026, midnight
Recent rules by Trump's Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, have put tens of thousands of immigrant and refugee truck drivers with commercial licenses at risk. How did we reach this point? The story goes back to the Gilded Age and the ensuing deregulation and union busting by President Ronald Reagan.
This program is suitable for a 30-minute broadcast. Contains about one minute and 30 seconds of copyright-free music at the beginning and the middle that can be edited to fit broadcast segments. This program is well-suited for community-based radio operations. If used for broadcast, kindly email us your station information and the dates that it aired to elkgrovenews@gmail.com

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00:27:00 1 March 27, 2026
Sacramento, California
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