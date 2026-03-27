Show Up and Be Heard

Subtitle: Sub Rosa One Minute Commentary -

Program Type: Commentary

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dan

Contributor: Dan Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 27, 2026, midnight

Summary: Instead of typing away on social media, for a cause to succeed, people need to show up and be heard.

Credits: Bumper music is copyright-free

Notes: If you use it for a radio broadcast, kindly email us your station information and the approximate broadcast dates. Thank you. elkgrovenews@gmail.com



