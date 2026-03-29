Lots of trailblazers again this week on Backbeat, you'll hear the first country artist to use a solid-body electric guitar, the first female vocal group stars, the first female country star, the Harmonizing Four reviving an old spiritual with an implied anti-slavery message, plus another gospel group with another much more direct message and a lot more. A radio show unlike any other.
Artist - Title - Year Big Joe Turner - St. Louis Blues - 1956 Rose Maddox - Marry Me Again - 1954 The Harmonizing Four - Mary Don't You Weep - 1960 Big Bill Broonzy - Grandma's Farm - 1930 Willie Mabon - Say Man - 1954 The Lion - Mary Ann - 1952 T. Texas Tyler - Remember Me - 1945 Jack Rivers and his Muddy Creek Cowboys - Sargent's Stomp - 1946 The Boswell Sisters - Got The South In My Soul - 1932 Capitol City Stars - No Jim Crow In Heaven - 2009 Patsy Montana with The Prairie Ramblers - I Wanna Be a Western Cowgirl - 1939 Sol K. Bright - He Ono - 1934 Freddie Kohlman and His Orchestra - Hole In The Ground - 1953 Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne - Rockin' Boogie Party - 2011 The Nite-Owls - Married Man Blues - 1937 Mitty Collier - I Had A Talk With My Man - 1964 Slim Harpo - Rainin' In My Heart - 1961 Billy & Don Hart With The Downbeats. - Rock-A-Bop-A-Lina - 1959 Jackie Gleason - Melancholy Serenade - 1994