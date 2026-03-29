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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
March 29, 2026, midnight
Lots of trailblazers again this week on Backbeat, you'll hear the first country artist to use a solid-body electric guitar, the first female vocal group stars, the first female country star, the Harmonizing Four reviving an old spiritual with an implied anti-slavery message, plus another gospel group with another much more direct message and a lot more. A radio show unlike any other.
Artist - Title - Year
Big Joe Turner - St. Louis Blues - 1956
Rose Maddox - Marry Me Again - 1954
The Harmonizing Four - Mary Don't You Weep - 1960
Big Bill Broonzy - Grandma's Farm - 1930
Willie Mabon - Say Man - 1954
The Lion - Mary Ann - 1952
T. Texas Tyler - Remember Me - 1945
Jack Rivers and his Muddy Creek Cowboys - Sargent's Stomp - 1946
The Boswell Sisters - Got The South In My Soul - 1932
Capitol City Stars - No Jim Crow In Heaven - 2009
Patsy Montana with The Prairie Ramblers - I Wanna Be a Western Cowgirl - 1939
Sol K. Bright - He Ono - 1934
Freddie Kohlman and His Orchestra - Hole In The Ground - 1953
Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne - Rockin' Boogie Party - 2011
The Nite-Owls - Married Man Blues - 1937
Mitty Collier - I Had A Talk With My Man - 1964
Slim Harpo - Rainin' In My Heart - 1961
Billy & Don Hart With The Downbeats. - Rock-A-Bop-A-Lina - 1959
Jackie Gleason - Melancholy Serenade - 1994

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 29, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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