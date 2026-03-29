Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Big Joe Turner - St. Louis Blues - 1956

Rose Maddox - Marry Me Again - 1954

The Harmonizing Four - Mary Don't You Weep - 1960

Big Bill Broonzy - Grandma's Farm - 1930

Willie Mabon - Say Man - 1954

The Lion - Mary Ann - 1952

T. Texas Tyler - Remember Me - 1945

Jack Rivers and his Muddy Creek Cowboys - Sargent's Stomp - 1946

The Boswell Sisters - Got The South In My Soul - 1932

Capitol City Stars - No Jim Crow In Heaven - 2009

Patsy Montana with The Prairie Ramblers - I Wanna Be a Western Cowgirl - 1939

Sol K. Bright - He Ono - 1934

Freddie Kohlman and His Orchestra - Hole In The Ground - 1953

Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne - Rockin' Boogie Party - 2011

The Nite-Owls - Married Man Blues - 1937

Mitty Collier - I Had A Talk With My Man - 1964

Slim Harpo - Rainin' In My Heart - 1961

Billy & Don Hart With The Downbeats. - Rock-A-Bop-A-Lina - 1959

Jackie Gleason - Melancholy Serenade - 1994

