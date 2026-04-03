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Program Information
Subrosa News Program
SubRosa News Program
13
 Dan  Contact Contributor
April 3, 2026, midnight
Conservative and right-wing media portray California as a bastion of progressive politics. Even though no Republican holds statewide office, is California actually progressive? In this episode, we argue that California is not as progressive as portrayed
his program is suitable for a 30-minute broadcast. Contains a total of about 30 seconds of copyright-free music at the beginning and the middle that can be edited to fit broadcast segments. This program is well-suited for community-based radio operations. If used for broadcast, kindly email us your station information and the dates that it aired to elkgrovenews@gmail.com

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00:30:00 1 April 3, 2026
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