Summary: We're rockin' and jivin' all over the world again on Backbeat this week; from the deep south to British Columbia to France and back again to Jamaica we got blues, country, gospel and rock 'n' roll like you'll hear nowhere else on the radio. Where else can you hear the Ravens jiving an Irving Berlin tune, Bobby Daring reviving a novelty from 1902, Slim Gaillard extolling the virtues of Matzoh balls, sweet country singing from a woman so obscure we don't even know her full name, and Sabrina Weeks boogieing downtown all in one show?