The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
April 5, 2026, midnight
We're rockin' and jivin' all over the world again on Backbeat this week; from the deep south to British Columbia to France and back again to Jamaica we got blues, country, gospel and rock 'n' roll like you'll hear nowhere else on the radio. Where else can you hear the Ravens jiving an Irving Berlin tune, Bobby Daring reviving a novelty from 1902, Slim Gaillard extolling the virtues of Matzoh balls, sweet country singing from a woman so obscure we don't even know her full name, and Sabrina Weeks boogieing downtown all in one show?
Artist - Title - Year
Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Strange Things Happening Every Day - 1945
Mickey Baker - Rock With A Sock - 1955
Ivory Joe Hunter - Stop Rockin' That Train - 1947
Stranger & Patsy - Down by the Train Line - 1967
Django Reinhardt - Tea For Two - 1939
Harold & Hazel - Wait For Me - 1933
The Ravens - Marie - 1951
Slim Gaillard - Matzoh Balls - 1939
Modern Mountaineers - Mary Jane - 1941
Swan's Silvertone Singers - I Got A Mother Done Gone - 1949
Charles Perrywell & The Fairlanes - You're Lonesome Now - 1960
Horace Andy - I Feel Good All Over - 1972
Bobby Darin - Won't You Come Home Bill Bailey - 1967
Eugene Wright And His Dukes Of Swing - Pork 'N Beans - 1949
David "Honeyboy" Edwards - Sweet Home Chicago - 1953
Sabrina Weeks & Swing Cat Bounce - Boogie Downtown - 2010
Lewis Lymon With The Teenchords - I'm So Happy (Tra-La-La-La-La-La) - 1956
Carl Perkins - Right String But The Wrong Yo Yo. - 1956
Matt "Guitar" Murphy - Matt's Guitar Boogie - 1990

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 5, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 11 Download File...
 