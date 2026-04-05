We're rockin' and jivin' all over the world again on Backbeat this week; from the deep south to British Columbia to France and back again to Jamaica we got blues, country, gospel and rock 'n' roll like you'll hear nowhere else on the radio. Where else can you hear the Ravens jiving an Irving Berlin tune, Bobby Daring reviving a novelty from 1902, Slim Gaillard extolling the virtues of Matzoh balls, sweet country singing from a woman so obscure we don't even know her full name, and Sabrina Weeks boogieing downtown all in one show?
Artist - Title - Year Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Strange Things Happening Every Day - 1945 Mickey Baker - Rock With A Sock - 1955 Ivory Joe Hunter - Stop Rockin' That Train - 1947 Stranger & Patsy - Down by the Train Line - 1967 Django Reinhardt - Tea For Two - 1939 Harold & Hazel - Wait For Me - 1933 The Ravens - Marie - 1951 Slim Gaillard - Matzoh Balls - 1939 Modern Mountaineers - Mary Jane - 1941 Swan's Silvertone Singers - I Got A Mother Done Gone - 1949 Charles Perrywell & The Fairlanes - You're Lonesome Now - 1960 Horace Andy - I Feel Good All Over - 1972 Bobby Darin - Won't You Come Home Bill Bailey - 1967 Eugene Wright And His Dukes Of Swing - Pork 'N Beans - 1949 David "Honeyboy" Edwards - Sweet Home Chicago - 1953 Sabrina Weeks & Swing Cat Bounce - Boogie Downtown - 2010 Lewis Lymon With The Teenchords - I'm So Happy (Tra-La-La-La-La-La) - 1956 Carl Perkins - Right String But The Wrong Yo Yo. - 1956 Matt "Guitar" Murphy - Matt's Guitar Boogie - 1990