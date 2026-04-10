With Flock, Civil Liberty Concerns Should be on DEFCON 1

Subtitle: SubRosa News Commentary

Program Type: 7

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dan

Contributor: Dan Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 10, 2026, midnight

Summary: Do you trust police departments when they say they will not share surveillance information, or if the information is accessed illegally?

Credits: Bumper music is copyright-free

Notes: If you use it for a radio broadcast, kindly email us your station information and the approximate broadcast dates. Thank you. elkgrovenews@gmail.com



