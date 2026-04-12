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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
April 12, 2026, midnight
This week's show features an R&B singer who said his first influence was Gene Autry, and we have a great, little-known country singer delivering us a well-known song that she wrote. We'll hear some rock & rollers revive R&B songs as well as modern revivalists The Bebop Cowboys and Jack DeKeyser, all tied together with classic George Jones, down home blues, gospel harmony and much more.
Artist - Title - Year
The Midnighters - Is Your Love For Real? - 1957
Roy Milton - Blues In My Heart - 1946
Margaret Lewis - Reconsider Me - 1964
Happy, Doc and The Boys - Bayou Lafourche - 1947
Seven Melody Men - Nobody Knows Nobody Cares - 1947
The Wallace Brothers - Line Between Love And Hate - 1967
Big Joe & His Washboard Band - I'm Through With You - 1940
Guitar Gable and the Musical Kings - Congo Mambo - 1956
The Bebop Cowboys - Let's Give It a Shot, Let's Give It a Whirl - 2006
Buddy Knox - Somebody Touched Me - 1956
Julia Lee With Her Boyfriends - Do You Want It? - 1949
Jimmie Revard & His Oklahoma Playboys - Does My Baby Love Me? - 1937
Jack De Keyzer - Do Right Woman - 2018
Christine Kittrell - I Ain't Nothing But a Fool - 1952
Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers - Do You Love Me Pretty Baby? - 1954
Ben E. King - First Taste Of Love - 1960
George Jones - A Picture Of Me (Without You) - 1972
Tommy Sands - I Know About The Bees - 1954
The Mellows - Smoke From Your Cigarette - 1955
Johnny Preston - Do What You Did - 1961
Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Cavalier Twist

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00:58:00 1 April 12, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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