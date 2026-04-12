Notes: Artist - Title - Year

The Midnighters - Is Your Love For Real? - 1957

Roy Milton - Blues In My Heart - 1946

Margaret Lewis - Reconsider Me - 1964

Happy, Doc and The Boys - Bayou Lafourche - 1947

Seven Melody Men - Nobody Knows Nobody Cares - 1947

The Wallace Brothers - Line Between Love And Hate - 1967

Big Joe & His Washboard Band - I'm Through With You - 1940

Guitar Gable and the Musical Kings - Congo Mambo - 1956

The Bebop Cowboys - Let's Give It a Shot, Let's Give It a Whirl - 2006

Buddy Knox - Somebody Touched Me - 1956

Julia Lee With Her Boyfriends - Do You Want It? - 1949

Jimmie Revard & His Oklahoma Playboys - Does My Baby Love Me? - 1937

Jack De Keyzer - Do Right Woman - 2018

Christine Kittrell - I Ain't Nothing But a Fool - 1952

Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers - Do You Love Me Pretty Baby? - 1954

Ben E. King - First Taste Of Love - 1960

George Jones - A Picture Of Me (Without You) - 1972

Tommy Sands - I Know About The Bees - 1954

The Mellows - Smoke From Your Cigarette - 1955

Johnny Preston - Do What You Did - 1961

Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Cavalier Twist

