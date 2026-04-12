This week's show features an R&B singer who said his first influence was Gene Autry, and we have a great, little-known country singer delivering us a well-known song that she wrote. We'll hear some rock & rollers revive R&B songs as well as modern revivalists The Bebop Cowboys and Jack DeKeyser, all tied together with classic George Jones, down home blues, gospel harmony and much more.
Artist - Title - Year The Midnighters - Is Your Love For Real? - 1957 Roy Milton - Blues In My Heart - 1946 Margaret Lewis - Reconsider Me - 1964 Happy, Doc and The Boys - Bayou Lafourche - 1947 Seven Melody Men - Nobody Knows Nobody Cares - 1947 The Wallace Brothers - Line Between Love And Hate - 1967 Big Joe & His Washboard Band - I'm Through With You - 1940 Guitar Gable and the Musical Kings - Congo Mambo - 1956 The Bebop Cowboys - Let's Give It a Shot, Let's Give It a Whirl - 2006 Buddy Knox - Somebody Touched Me - 1956 Julia Lee With Her Boyfriends - Do You Want It? - 1949 Jimmie Revard & His Oklahoma Playboys - Does My Baby Love Me? - 1937 Jack De Keyzer - Do Right Woman - 2018 Christine Kittrell - I Ain't Nothing But a Fool - 1952 Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers - Do You Love Me Pretty Baby? - 1954 Ben E. King - First Taste Of Love - 1960 George Jones - A Picture Of Me (Without You) - 1972 Tommy Sands - I Know About The Bees - 1954 The Mellows - Smoke From Your Cigarette - 1955 Johnny Preston - Do What You Did - 1961 Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Cavalier Twist