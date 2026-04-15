Doordash Grandma Delivers to Trump / Fox News Publishes More Articles about Trans People than Anyone Else / Data Shows Increase in Negative Views of Israel / Kamala Harris Teases New White House Run

Subtitle: 4/15/26 – 4/21/26

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: None Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 15, 2026, midnight

Summary: In the first half of the show, we share the latest coming from the White House beginning with the Doordash Grandma that grabbed headlines earlier this week. We then discuss Fox News’ obsession with running stories on trans people. We finish the first half by sharing the Trump administration’s thoughts on the President in their own words.

For the second half of the show, we discuss Pew Research data showing an increase in unfavorable views of Israel and Netanyahu among younger voters in particular. We also discuss Kamala Harris teasing another White House run.



Credits: Ramses Ja and Q Ward

Notes: Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse.

Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.

FB/Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/Fanbase: @civiccipher





