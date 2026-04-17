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Program Information
Sub Rosa One Minute Commentary
Commentary
Dan
 Dan  Contact Contributor
April 17, 2026, midnight
Acknowledged as one of cinema's greatest productions, Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now is filled with memorable dialogue, which helped the film earn its well-deserved reputation. 

This week's resignations of former congressman Eric Swalwell and Gonzalez remind us of a specific passage in the movie, when General Corman talks about Colonel Kurtz

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00:02:30 1 April 17, 2026
Sacramento, California
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