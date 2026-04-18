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Program Information
The Great Class War
Series:
Upstart Radio's Mindwalk 2.0
Subtitle:
Program Type: Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Contributor:
Upstart Radio International Contact Contributor
Date Published: April 18, 2026, midnight
Summary: Upstart Radio. Soundtrack of the Resistance.
Credits: Ty Segall, Unnamed Citizen, Ohio Players, Another Unnamed Citizen, Elmer Bernstein, Dissident Media, Coolio, Yet Another Unnamed Citizen, Andre Antunes, John Williams, Caitlin Johnstone (Reading by Tim Foley), Jesse Welles @jessewelles
Notes:
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:30
Language: 1
Date Recorded: April 18, 2026
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:29:30
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo 4