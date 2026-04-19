Summary: This week you'll hear Moon Mullican doing a song we mostly relate to Nat King Cole, then a recording by Nat that isn't well known at all. We'll also have some great Nashville recordings - and not all are country - including a record many would call rockabilly, but made by the group in the picture before that was a thing. We'll throw in an early jazz number by McKinney's Cotton Pickers - even if you don't know the band you probably know most of the players, and some great Hawaiian guitar pickin' by King Nawahi. Patsy Cline, Blue Moon Marquee and Brandon Isaak are going to help us along - should be a good show.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.