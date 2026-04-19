This week you'll hear Moon Mullican doing a song we mostly relate to Nat King Cole, then a recording by Nat that isn't well known at all. We'll also have some great Nashville recordings - and not all are country - including a record many would call rockabilly, but made by the group in the picture before that was a thing. We'll throw in an early jazz number by McKinney's Cotton Pickers - even if you don't know the band you probably know most of the players, and some great Hawaiian guitar pickin' by King Nawahi. Patsy Cline, Blue Moon Marquee and Brandon Isaak are going to help us along - should be a good show. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year The Delmore Brothers - Fast Express - 1946 Moon Mullican - Mona Lisa - 1950 Nat King Cole Trio - Let's Pretend - 1945 Blue Moon Marquee - Hard Times Hit Parade - 2019 Bill Mounce - Kickin' It Off - 1941 Otis Blackwell - My Josephine - 1954 McKinney's Cotton Pickers - I'd Love It - 1929 The Fairfield Four - Ezekiel - 1950 Roy Orbison - Dream Baby - 1962 Smiley Lewis - Ain't Gonna Do It - 1956 Dolly Parton - (It Wasn't God Who Made) Honky Tonk Angels - 1963 King Nawahi's Hawaiians (Benny Nawahi) - Tickling the Strings - 1930 Roy Acuff - Doin' It the Old Fashioned Way - 1936 Charlie 'Boogie Woogie' Davis - Ain't No Better For You - 1948 Brandon Isaak's Band - House Bound Blues - 2023 Los Panchos - Aquellos Ojos Verdes - 1957 Patsy Cline - Crazy Dreams - 1960 Big Jeff, with The Radio Playboys - Juke Box Boogie - 1950 Al Kent - You've Got To Pay The Price - 1967