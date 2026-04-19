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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
April 19, 2026, midnight
This week you'll hear Moon Mullican doing a song we mostly relate to Nat King Cole, then a recording by Nat that isn't well known at all. We'll also have some great Nashville recordings - and not all are country - including a record many would call rockabilly, but made by the group in the picture before that was a thing. We'll throw in an early jazz number by McKinney's Cotton Pickers - even if you don't know the band you probably know most of the players, and some great Hawaiian guitar pickin' by King Nawahi. Patsy Cline, Blue Moon Marquee and Brandon Isaak are going to help us along - should be a good show.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year
The Delmore Brothers - Fast Express - 1946
Moon Mullican - Mona Lisa - 1950
Nat King Cole Trio - Let's Pretend - 1945
Blue Moon Marquee - Hard Times Hit Parade - 2019
Bill Mounce - Kickin' It Off - 1941
Otis Blackwell - My Josephine - 1954
McKinney's Cotton Pickers - I'd Love It - 1929
The Fairfield Four - Ezekiel - 1950
Roy Orbison - Dream Baby - 1962
Smiley Lewis - Ain't Gonna Do It - 1956
Dolly Parton - (It Wasn't God Who Made) Honky Tonk Angels - 1963
King Nawahi's Hawaiians (Benny Nawahi) - Tickling the Strings - 1930
Roy Acuff - Doin' It the Old Fashioned Way - 1936
Charlie 'Boogie Woogie' Davis - Ain't No Better For You - 1948
Brandon Isaak's Band - House Bound Blues - 2023
Los Panchos - Aquellos Ojos Verdes - 1957
Patsy Cline - Crazy Dreams - 1960
Big Jeff, with The Radio Playboys - Juke Box Boogie - 1950
Al Kent - You've Got To Pay The Price - 1967

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 19, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
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