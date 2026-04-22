Today’s guest is Kim Hunt—better known on social media as @SlaytheGOP. She is a political science major who has studied journalism and amassed a social media following of over 650,000 active supporters. Her experience in the foster care system has given her a unique perspective of various societal pitfalls and how to best remedy them. We discuss her many issues with GOP governance, her issues with Democrats, how content creators fall short with their attempts at journalism and lists her best practices that she observes when recording.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse. FB/Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/Fanbase: @civiccipher