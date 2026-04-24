The antithesis of the Midas touch

Subtitle: SubRose News Commentary

Program Type: Commentary

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Dan Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 24, 2026, midnight

Summary: This week, Donald Trump suffered a battle loss in ONE of his wars when Virginia voters approved a redistricting map favoring Democrats.

Credits:

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