On this week's show we've got two of the fastest guitar players in the business taking us to the stratosphere, Roy Brown's original version of a song B.B. King made famous, Wild Bill Moore balances jazz and rock & roll, and what may be the best version of Stormy Weather ever. We'll also hear Ray Charles' smooth country side and Sinead X Sanders modern take on rockabilly. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information
Artist - Title - Year Roy Brown - Beautician Blues - 1951 The Famous Ward Singers - Further On Up The Road - 1957 The "5" Royales - Do Unto You - 1955 Speedy West & Jimmy Bryant - Stratosphere Boogie - 1955 Big Maceo - Worried Life Blues - 1941 Marie Knight - Does Jesus Care - 1952 Wayne Raney - Real Hot Boogie - 1950 Wild Bill Moore - Balancing With Bill - 1950 Golden Gate Quartet - Stormy Weather - 1939 Ray Charles - Dixie Moon - 1986 Helen Humes With Bill Doggett Octet - He May Be Your Man - 1945 Billy Jack Wills and his Western Swing Band - Jelly Roll Blues - 1952 Lattie Moore - Pretty Woman Blues - 1956 Ray Barretto - Descarga Criolla - 1966 Sinead X Sanders - Up-Top Mystery Man - 2025 Charlie Booker - Baby I'm Coming Home - 1952 The Vocaleers - Is It A Dream - 1953 Benny Barnes - You Gotta Pay - 1956 Bo Diddley - [Untitled Instrumental] - 1961