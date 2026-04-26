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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
April 26, 2026, midnight
On this week's show we've got two of the fastest guitar players in the business taking us to the stratosphere, Roy Brown's original version of a song B.B. King made famous, Wild Bill Moore balances jazz and rock & roll, and what may be the best version of Stormy Weather ever. We'll also hear Ray Charles' smooth country side and Sinead X Sanders modern take on rockabilly.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information
Artist - Title - Year
Roy Brown - Beautician Blues - 1951
The Famous Ward Singers - Further On Up The Road - 1957
The "5" Royales - Do Unto You - 1955
Speedy West & Jimmy Bryant - Stratosphere Boogie - 1955
Big Maceo - Worried Life Blues - 1941
Marie Knight - Does Jesus Care - 1952
Wayne Raney - Real Hot Boogie - 1950
Wild Bill Moore - Balancing With Bill - 1950
Golden Gate Quartet - Stormy Weather - 1939
Ray Charles - Dixie Moon - 1986
Helen Humes With Bill Doggett Octet - He May Be Your Man - 1945
Billy Jack Wills and his Western Swing Band - Jelly Roll Blues - 1952
Lattie Moore - Pretty Woman Blues - 1956
Ray Barretto - Descarga Criolla - 1966
Sinead X Sanders - Up-Top Mystery Man - 2025
Charlie Booker - Baby I'm Coming Home - 1952
The Vocaleers - Is It A Dream - 1953
Benny Barnes - You Gotta Pay - 1956
Bo Diddley - [Untitled Instrumental] - 1961

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 26, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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