Summary: On this week's show we've got two of the fastest guitar players in the business taking us to the stratosphere, Roy Brown's original version of a song B.B. King made famous, Wild Bill Moore balances jazz and rock & roll, and what may be the best version of Stormy Weather ever. We'll also hear Ray Charles' smooth country side and Sinead X Sanders modern take on rockabilly.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information