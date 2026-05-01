The undecideds will decide who will be Governor

Subtitle: Sub Rosa News Commentary

Program Type: Commentary

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Dan Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 1, 2026, midnight

Summary: In a race defined by a slate of uninspiring candidates, few contenders have managed to break through or consolidate meaningful support.

Credits:

Notes: If used for broadcast, email information to elkgrovenews@gmail.com



