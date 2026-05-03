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Program Information
Backbeat
Action/Event
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
May 3, 2026, midnight
Backbeat never sleeps, We've got another new show this week packed with goodies On this show you'll hear everything from raunchy blues, hillbilly hokum and a Caribbean groove to the record that defines sultry, smokey, lounge jazz. Brownie McGhee, Hank Snow, The Soul Stirrers, Harry Manx and Howlin' Wolf all contribute to the mix
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year
Brownie McGhee And His Jook Block Busters - Brownie's Blues - 1952
Alex Hill - Baby Brown - 1934
Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Show Me the Way to Go Home - 1938
Bongo Herman; Eric "Bingy Bunny" Lamont - Know Fari - 1972
Dave Bartholomew - Bad Habit - 1952
Hank Snow - La Cucaracha - 1954
Jean Shepard - Big Midnight Special - 1961
Roy Montrell - Ooh-Wow - 1956
Julie London - Cry Me A River - 1955
The Soul Stirrers - John Saw The Holy Number - 1950
Harry Manx - Shame, Shame, Shame - 2001
Delbert McClinton - Sun Medley: Mystery Train/My Baby Left Me/That's All Right - 1993
Hubert Friar and Hilly Billy Hicks - Joe's Mandolin Boogie - 1950
Howlin' Wolf - Baby How Long - 1954
Louis Jordan And His Tympany Five And Martha Davis - Daddy-O - 1948
The Davis Sisters - Baby Be Mine - 1955
The Browns - Beyond The Shadow - 1959
Fats Domino - Goin' Home - 1963
Big Jay McNeely - Just Crazy - 1950

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 3, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
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