Backbeat never sleeps, We've got another new show this week packed with goodies On this show you'll hear everything from raunchy blues, hillbilly hokum and a Caribbean groove to the record that defines sultry, smokey, lounge jazz. Brownie McGhee, Hank Snow, The Soul Stirrers, Harry Manx and Howlin' Wolf all contribute to the mix Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year Brownie McGhee And His Jook Block Busters - Brownie's Blues - 1952 Alex Hill - Baby Brown - 1934 Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Show Me the Way to Go Home - 1938 Bongo Herman; Eric "Bingy Bunny" Lamont - Know Fari - 1972 Dave Bartholomew - Bad Habit - 1952 Hank Snow - La Cucaracha - 1954 Jean Shepard - Big Midnight Special - 1961 Roy Montrell - Ooh-Wow - 1956 Julie London - Cry Me A River - 1955 The Soul Stirrers - John Saw The Holy Number - 1950 Harry Manx - Shame, Shame, Shame - 2001 Delbert McClinton - Sun Medley: Mystery Train/My Baby Left Me/That's All Right - 1993 Hubert Friar and Hilly Billy Hicks - Joe's Mandolin Boogie - 1950 Howlin' Wolf - Baby How Long - 1954 Louis Jordan And His Tympany Five And Martha Davis - Daddy-O - 1948 The Davis Sisters - Baby Be Mine - 1955 The Browns - Beyond The Shadow - 1959 Fats Domino - Goin' Home - 1963 Big Jay McNeely - Just Crazy - 1950