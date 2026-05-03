Summary: Backbeat never sleeps, We've got another new show this week packed with goodies On this show you'll hear everything from raunchy blues, hillbilly hokum and a Caribbean groove to the record that defines sultry, smokey, lounge jazz. Brownie McGhee, Hank Snow, The Soul Stirrers, Harry Manx and Howlin' Wolf all contribute to the mix

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.