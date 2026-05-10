Summary:

On this edition of the Subrosa News program, we have a recording of a discussion between progressive activist David Hogg and Progressive Democrat Ms. Mai Vang, who is challenging long-term Democratic incumbent Doris Matsu for California’s 7th Congressional District, which is in the Sacramento area of Northern California.



Ms. Vang is currently a member of the Sacramento City Council and is challenging Ms. Matsui, who has served in Congress for 21 years.



David Hogg was a student at the 2018 Parkland High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. After that shooting, Mr. Hogg became a gun control activist. He also became involved with the Democratic National Committee but had a serious falling-out with leadership.



This discussion was held in Elk Grove, California, before an audience of Vang’s supporters on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the A Seat at the Table Bookstore.



Vang and Hogg discussed what they characterized as a do-nothing Democratic Party.

To read more about this discussion, visit ElkGroveNews.net

