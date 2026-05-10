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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
May 10, 2026, midnight
We've got many different kinds of blues on Backbeat this week, which is fitting for a show that's been named Best Blues or Similar by the National Community Radio Association. Professor Longhair gives us his quirky take on the boogie, followed by Smokey Rogers, also doing a blues boogie. We'll hear a very young LaVern Baker with the Todd Rhodes Orchestra and Robert Petway, a obscure country blues artist whose songs were very influential. All that and some new music by Trevor Tchir, an Earl King guitar classic that Jimi Hendrix also recorded and some fine harmony to mix everything together.
Artist - Title - Year
Professor Longhair - Walk Your Blues Away - 1950
Smokey Rogers - John's Boogie - 1953
Homesick James Williamson - My Baby's Sweet - 1962
Todd Rhodes Orchestra - Lost Child - 1953
The Trumpeteers - John de Revelator - 1949
Frankie Miller - Black Land Farmer - 1959
The Louvin Brothers - Knoxville Girl - 1956
Robert Petway - Catfish Blues - 1941
Jimmy Murphy - Big Mama Blues - 1951
African Dance Band of the Cold Storage Commission of Southern Rhodesia - Karekwango - 1950
The Ink Spots - When The Sun Goes Down - 1938
Trevor Tchir - Drumheller - 2026
Howard Thomas & his Orchestra - Business In F - 1936
Earl King - Come On Part 1 - 1960
The Gospel Harmonettes - One Morning Soon - 1957
The Opals - My Heart's Desire - 1954
The Honey Bees - Let's See What's Happening - 1956
Hank Ballard - House On The Hill - 1955
Albert Ammons - Twos And Fews - 1939

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 10, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
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