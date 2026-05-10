Episode 291 May 10 2026 - The best vintage blues or similar music

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 10, 2026, midnight

Summary: We've got many different kinds of blues on Backbeat this week, which is fitting for a show that's been named Best Blues or Similar by the National Community Radio Association. Professor Longhair gives us his quirky take on the boogie, followed by Smokey Rogers, also doing a blues boogie. We'll hear a very young LaVern Baker with the Todd Rhodes Orchestra and Robert Petway, a obscure country blues artist whose songs were very influential. All that and some new music by Trevor Tchir, an Earl King guitar classic that Jimi Hendrix also recorded and some fine harmony to mix everything together.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Professor Longhair - Walk Your Blues Away - 1950

Smokey Rogers - John's Boogie - 1953

Homesick James Williamson - My Baby's Sweet - 1962

Todd Rhodes Orchestra - Lost Child - 1953

The Trumpeteers - John de Revelator - 1949

Frankie Miller - Black Land Farmer - 1959

The Louvin Brothers - Knoxville Girl - 1956

Robert Petway - Catfish Blues - 1941

Jimmy Murphy - Big Mama Blues - 1951

African Dance Band of the Cold Storage Commission of Southern Rhodesia - Karekwango - 1950

The Ink Spots - When The Sun Goes Down - 1938

Trevor Tchir - Drumheller - 2026

Howard Thomas & his Orchestra - Business In F - 1936

Earl King - Come On Part 1 - 1960

The Gospel Harmonettes - One Morning Soon - 1957

The Opals - My Heart's Desire - 1954

The Honey Bees - Let's See What's Happening - 1956

Hank Ballard - House On The Hill - 1955

Albert Ammons - Twos And Fews - 1939



Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.





