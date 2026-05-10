We've got many different kinds of blues on Backbeat this week, which is fitting for a show that's been named Best Blues or Similar by the National Community Radio Association. Professor Longhair gives us his quirky take on the boogie, followed by Smokey Rogers, also doing a blues boogie. We'll hear a very young LaVern Baker with the Todd Rhodes Orchestra and Robert Petway, a obscure country blues artist whose songs were very influential. All that and some new music by Trevor Tchir, an Earl King guitar classic that Jimi Hendrix also recorded and some fine harmony to mix everything together.
Artist - Title - Year Professor Longhair - Walk Your Blues Away - 1950 Smokey Rogers - John's Boogie - 1953 Homesick James Williamson - My Baby's Sweet - 1962 Todd Rhodes Orchestra - Lost Child - 1953 The Trumpeteers - John de Revelator - 1949 Frankie Miller - Black Land Farmer - 1959 The Louvin Brothers - Knoxville Girl - 1956 Robert Petway - Catfish Blues - 1941 Jimmy Murphy - Big Mama Blues - 1951 African Dance Band of the Cold Storage Commission of Southern Rhodesia - Karekwango - 1950 The Ink Spots - When The Sun Goes Down - 1938 Trevor Tchir - Drumheller - 2026 Howard Thomas & his Orchestra - Business In F - 1936 Earl King - Come On Part 1 - 1960 The Gospel Harmonettes - One Morning Soon - 1957 The Opals - My Heart's Desire - 1954 The Honey Bees - Let's See What's Happening - 1956 Hank Ballard - House On The Hill - 1955 Albert Ammons - Twos And Fews - 1939
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