Willie Jolley is a man on a mission! He is a Hall of Fame speaker, singer, best-selling author, and popular media personality. In January 2023, he received the Joseph R. Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. In July 2023, he was the recipient of The National Speakers Association’s highest and most cherished award, The Cavett. His new book “Rich is Good Wealthy is Better” seeks to bring the historically disenfranchised into conversations about wealth building and understanding generational economics.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse. FB/Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/Fanbase: @civiccipher