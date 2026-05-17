Summary: On this week's show you'll hear sophisticated jazz from Cab Calloway and the Bebop Cowboys, emotional gospel from the Five Blind Boys of Mississippi and classic country from Hank Snow and Jake Vaadeland. We've also got a Texas blues musician who was so off kilter even blues fans make fun of him. All from the show that's been declared Best Blues or Related Music for 2026 by the National Community Radio Association. So there.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.