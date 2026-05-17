On this week's show you'll hear sophisticated jazz from Cab Calloway and the Bebop Cowboys, emotional gospel from the Five Blind Boys of Mississippi and classic country from Hank Snow and Jake Vaadeland. We've also got a Texas blues musician who was so off kilter even blues fans make fun of him. All from the show that's been declared Best Blues or Related Music for 2026 by the National Community Radio Association. So there. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year LaVern Baker - Bop Ting A Ling - 1955 The Bells Of Joy - Leak In This Old Building - 1958 Smokey Hogg - Born On The 13th - 1952 Hank Snow - Born to Lose - 1956 Bing Crosby - Sweet Sue - 1932 Gene Autry - Atlanta Bound - 1931 Mr. Memphis Minnie (Ernest Lawlers) - Black Rat Swing - 1943 The Bebop Cowboys - Cadillac Boogie - 2003 Camille Howard - Within This Heart of Mine - 1950 The Original Five Blind Boys of Mississippi - How Far Am I From Caanan? - 1951 Cab Calloway - Hep Cat's Love Song - 1941 Slim Barton And Eddie Mapp - Careless Love - 1929 Link Wray - Ain't That Lovin' You Baby - 1958 Jake Vaadeland - Bar Down the Street - 2022 Rev. 'Gatemouth' Moore - The Bible's Being Fulfilled Every Day - 1949 The Big Bopper - Bopper's Boogie Woogie - 1954 Little Richard - Baby - 1957 Ad Libs - Johnny My Boy - 1965 Sam Butera - Sam's Clan - 1954