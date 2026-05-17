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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
May 17, 2026, midnight
On this week's show you'll hear sophisticated jazz from Cab Calloway and the Bebop Cowboys, emotional gospel from the Five Blind Boys of Mississippi and classic country from Hank Snow and Jake Vaadeland. We've also got a Texas blues musician who was so off kilter even blues fans make fun of him. All from the show that's been declared Best Blues or Related Music for 2026 by the National Community Radio Association. So there.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year
LaVern Baker - Bop Ting A Ling - 1955
The Bells Of Joy - Leak In This Old Building - 1958
Smokey Hogg - Born On The 13th - 1952
Hank Snow - Born to Lose - 1956
Bing Crosby - Sweet Sue - 1932
Gene Autry - Atlanta Bound - 1931
Mr. Memphis Minnie (Ernest Lawlers) - Black Rat Swing - 1943
The Bebop Cowboys - Cadillac Boogie - 2003
Camille Howard - Within This Heart of Mine - 1950
The Original Five Blind Boys of Mississippi - How Far Am I From Caanan? - 1951
Cab Calloway - Hep Cat's Love Song - 1941
Slim Barton And Eddie Mapp - Careless Love - 1929
Link Wray - Ain't That Lovin' You Baby - 1958
Jake Vaadeland - Bar Down the Street - 2022
Rev. 'Gatemouth' Moore - The Bible's Being Fulfilled Every Day - 1949
The Big Bopper - Bopper's Boogie Woogie - 1954
Little Richard - Baby - 1957
Ad Libs - Johnny My Boy - 1965
Sam Butera - Sam's Clan - 1954

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 17, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
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