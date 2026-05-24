Episode 293 May 24 2026 Another eclectic blend of vintage music of all styles and eras

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Program Type: 11

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 24, 2026, midnight

Summary: This week Backbeat listeners will hear an entertaining assortment from Billie Holiday, The Manhattan Brothers, The Prairie Ramblers, Louis Armstrong and Gene Vincent. There's early, ragtime guitar pickin' from the obscure and talented, Melvin Dupree, smooth sax playing from the turban-wearing Lynn Hope, who took a year off playing to study ancient history and Islam, and new retro-style country from Ontario's Barbara anne.

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Notes: Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.



