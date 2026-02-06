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Program Information
Civic Cipher
5/26/26 – 6/2/26
Weekly Program
Nancy Lieberman
 None  Contact Contributor
May 26, 2026, midnight
Nancy Lieberman is a Hall of Fame basketball legend, pioneer, coach, broadcaster, and lifelong advocate for underserved youth. A two-time national champion at Old Dominion University and one of the most respected voices in basketball, she has dedicated her life to creating opportunity, hope, and safe spaces for children through sports, education, and mentorship.
Nancy Lieberman discusses her highly-acclaimed professional basketball career, the influence Muhammad Ali had on her life, the impact of Title XI, her extensive charitable endeavors, and shares advice on staying healthy.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse.
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.
FB/Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/Fanbase: @civiccipher

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00:59:00 1 May 26, 2026
Phoenix
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 00:59:00  320Kbps mp3
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