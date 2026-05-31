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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
May 31, 2026, midnight
This week's show continues to offer the best of vintage blues and country classics, obscure artists that should be heard more and new artists that honour tradition. To that end, we've got Wynonie Harris, Howlin' Wolf, Roger Miller. Lefty Frizzell and Johnny Horton plus Cliff Bruner and his Texas Wanderers, The Detroit Harmonettes, Buster Pack and his Lonesome Pine Boys and Larry Dale, a fine New York City bluesman who is almost unknown, plus Sinead X Sanders who keeps the traditional country sound alive in her original songs.
Artist - Title - Year
Cliff Bruner & His Texas Wanderers - When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles with You) - 1938
Wynonie "Mr. Blues" Harris; Johnny Otis' All Stars - Cock-A-Doodle-Doo - 1945
Stick McGhee - Baby Baby Blues - 1947
Howlin' Wolf - Goin' Down Slow - 1961
Rochell & The Candles - Once Upon A Time - 1960
Roger Miller - Big Harlan Taylor - 1965
Shirley & Lee - That's What I Wanna Do - 1956
Lionel Cormier & The Sundown Playboys - Sundown Playboys Special - 1952
Lefty Frizzell - A King Without a Queen - 1954
The Detroit Harmonettes - I Gave Up Everything - 1955
Charlie Poole and the North Carolina Ramblers - Take A Drink On Me - 1927
Johnny Horton - I Don't Like I Did (Before) - 1956
Sinead X Sanders - It's a Sin - 2025
Buster Pack & His Lonesome Pine Boys - Better Late Than Never - 1952
Larry Dale - You Better Heed My Warning - 1954
The Platters - Shake It Up Mambo - 1954
Paul Gayten - Hey Little Girl - 1948
Big Maybelle - Ain't To Be Played With - 1954
Orangie Hubbard - Look What I Found - 1959
King Curtis - Watermelon Man - 1964

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 31, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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