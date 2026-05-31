This week's show continues to offer the best of vintage blues and country classics, obscure artists that should be heard more and new artists that honour tradition. To that end, we've got Wynonie Harris, Howlin' Wolf, Roger Miller. Lefty Frizzell and Johnny Horton plus Cliff Bruner and his Texas Wanderers, The Detroit Harmonettes, Buster Pack and his Lonesome Pine Boys and Larry Dale, a fine New York City bluesman who is almost unknown, plus Sinead X Sanders who keeps the traditional country sound alive in her original songs.
Artist - Title - Year Cliff Bruner & His Texas Wanderers - When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles with You) - 1938 Wynonie "Mr. Blues" Harris; Johnny Otis' All Stars - Cock-A-Doodle-Doo - 1945 Stick McGhee - Baby Baby Blues - 1947 Howlin' Wolf - Goin' Down Slow - 1961 Rochell & The Candles - Once Upon A Time - 1960 Roger Miller - Big Harlan Taylor - 1965 Shirley & Lee - That's What I Wanna Do - 1956 Lionel Cormier & The Sundown Playboys - Sundown Playboys Special - 1952 Lefty Frizzell - A King Without a Queen - 1954 The Detroit Harmonettes - I Gave Up Everything - 1955 Charlie Poole and the North Carolina Ramblers - Take A Drink On Me - 1927 Johnny Horton - I Don't Like I Did (Before) - 1956 Sinead X Sanders - It's a Sin - 2025 Buster Pack & His Lonesome Pine Boys - Better Late Than Never - 1952 Larry Dale - You Better Heed My Warning - 1954 The Platters - Shake It Up Mambo - 1954 Paul Gayten - Hey Little Girl - 1948 Big Maybelle - Ain't To Be Played With - 1954 Orangie Hubbard - Look What I Found - 1959 King Curtis - Watermelon Man - 1964