Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Cliff Bruner & His Texas Wanderers - When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles with You) - 1938

Wynonie "Mr. Blues" Harris; Johnny Otis' All Stars - Cock-A-Doodle-Doo - 1945

Stick McGhee - Baby Baby Blues - 1947

Howlin' Wolf - Goin' Down Slow - 1961

Rochell & The Candles - Once Upon A Time - 1960

Roger Miller - Big Harlan Taylor - 1965

Shirley & Lee - That's What I Wanna Do - 1956

Lionel Cormier & The Sundown Playboys - Sundown Playboys Special - 1952

Lefty Frizzell - A King Without a Queen - 1954

The Detroit Harmonettes - I Gave Up Everything - 1955

Charlie Poole and the North Carolina Ramblers - Take A Drink On Me - 1927

Johnny Horton - I Don't Like I Did (Before) - 1956

Sinead X Sanders - It's a Sin - 2025

Buster Pack & His Lonesome Pine Boys - Better Late Than Never - 1952

Larry Dale - You Better Heed My Warning - 1954

The Platters - Shake It Up Mambo - 1954

Paul Gayten - Hey Little Girl - 1948

Big Maybelle - Ain't To Be Played With - 1954

Orangie Hubbard - Look What I Found - 1959

King Curtis - Watermelon Man - 1964

