Summary: Kamal Johnson is a former mayor of Hudson, New York, community leader, and youth advocate.

Raised in Hudson and elected as the city’s youngest mayor, and first African American to hold the position. Kamal built a reputation for leading with honesty about issues many public officials avoid discussing openly — trauma, violence, poverty, mental health, generational survival, and what it means to try to heal while carrying the weight of leadership.

Before serving as mayor, he worked for years in youth development, mental health, and community outreach, supporting young people and families navigating many of the same challenges he experienced growing up. His work has focused on violence prevention, youth empowerment, economic equity, housing, education, and creating systems that actually see people instead of just managing them.

In the first half of the conversation, we discuss his inspiration to get into politics, universal basic income, police training, and unresolved trauma in impoverished communities.

In the second half of the conversation, we discuss many of the programs he launched during his tenure that were youth-focused, and the impact those had on the community. We end the conversation discussing socialism’s place in the U.S. and he shares his thoughts on Mamdani and other elected officials.

