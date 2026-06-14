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Program Information
Backbeat
Action/Event
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
June 14, 2026, midnight
This week you'll hear the flamboyant and influential Prof. Alex Bradford, a group of very good country musicians who gathered in a studio in 1929, but nobody knows who they were, some cool, cool jazz from Linda Carone, Bill Haley rocks Robbie Burns and if you've ever wondered how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip would have performed a Fats Domino song, well we've got the answer.
Artist - Title - Year
Fats Waller & His Rhythm - T'Aint What You Do (It's The Way That You Do It) - 1939
Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Do the Hula Lou - 1934
Alex Bradford - Feel Like I'm Running For The Lord - 1955
H.M. Barnes And His Blue Ridge Ramblers - Blue Ridge Rambler's Rag - 1929
The Charioteers - Don't Play No Mambo - 1955
The Cats And The Fiddle - Wine Drinker - 1950
Cousin Joe with Sam Price and His Trio - Evolution Blues - 1948
Don Drummond - Eastern Standard Time - 1964
Annie Laurie - Time Out For Tears - 1962
Arthur "Guitar Boogie" Smith - Drifting and Dreaming - 1957
Linda Carone - Free and Easy - 2025
Capitol City Four - Fire Down Yonder - 1938
John Lee Hooker - (Miss Sadie Mae) Curl My Babys Hair - 1950
Skip Easterling - Ooh Poo Pah Doo - 1979
Bill Haley - Rockin Through The Rye - 1956
Larry Storch - I'm Walking - 1957
The Dreamers - Do Not Forget - 1954
Sam Butera & The Witnesses - Dig That Crazy Chick - 1956
The Staple Singers - Let's Go Home - 1960
Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Dance On - 1965

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 14, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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