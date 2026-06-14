Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Fats Waller & His Rhythm - T'Aint What You Do (It's The Way That You Do It) - 1939

Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Do the Hula Lou - 1934

Alex Bradford - Feel Like I'm Running For The Lord - 1955

H.M. Barnes And His Blue Ridge Ramblers - Blue Ridge Rambler's Rag - 1929

The Charioteers - Don't Play No Mambo - 1955

The Cats And The Fiddle - Wine Drinker - 1950

Cousin Joe with Sam Price and His Trio - Evolution Blues - 1948

Don Drummond - Eastern Standard Time - 1964

Annie Laurie - Time Out For Tears - 1962

Arthur "Guitar Boogie" Smith - Drifting and Dreaming - 1957

Linda Carone - Free and Easy - 2025

Capitol City Four - Fire Down Yonder - 1938

John Lee Hooker - (Miss Sadie Mae) Curl My Babys Hair - 1950

Skip Easterling - Ooh Poo Pah Doo - 1979

Bill Haley - Rockin Through The Rye - 1956

Larry Storch - I'm Walking - 1957

The Dreamers - Do Not Forget - 1954

Sam Butera & The Witnesses - Dig That Crazy Chick - 1956

The Staple Singers - Let's Go Home - 1960

Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Dance On - 1965

