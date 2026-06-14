This week you'll hear the flamboyant and influential Prof. Alex Bradford, a group of very good country musicians who gathered in a studio in 1929, but nobody knows who they were, some cool, cool jazz from Linda Carone, Bill Haley rocks Robbie Burns and if you've ever wondered how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip would have performed a Fats Domino song, well we've got the answer.
Artist - Title - Year Fats Waller & His Rhythm - T'Aint What You Do (It's The Way That You Do It) - 1939 Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Do the Hula Lou - 1934 Alex Bradford - Feel Like I'm Running For The Lord - 1955 H.M. Barnes And His Blue Ridge Ramblers - Blue Ridge Rambler's Rag - 1929 The Charioteers - Don't Play No Mambo - 1955 The Cats And The Fiddle - Wine Drinker - 1950 Cousin Joe with Sam Price and His Trio - Evolution Blues - 1948 Don Drummond - Eastern Standard Time - 1964 Annie Laurie - Time Out For Tears - 1962 Arthur "Guitar Boogie" Smith - Drifting and Dreaming - 1957 Linda Carone - Free and Easy - 2025 Capitol City Four - Fire Down Yonder - 1938 John Lee Hooker - (Miss Sadie Mae) Curl My Babys Hair - 1950 Skip Easterling - Ooh Poo Pah Doo - 1979 Bill Haley - Rockin Through The Rye - 1956 Larry Storch - I'm Walking - 1957 The Dreamers - Do Not Forget - 1954 Sam Butera & The Witnesses - Dig That Crazy Chick - 1956 The Staple Singers - Let's Go Home - 1960 Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Dance On - 1965